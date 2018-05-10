The kids came hungry, a lot of energy, it was easy to motivate them to get them to go today.

MURRAY — Behind a strong pitching performance from Rocky Bringhurst, the North Sevier Wolves baseball team advanced to the 2A state tournament semifinals, beating Beaver 3-1 at Ken Price Ball Park in Murray.

“We played Beaver earlier in the season and they had our number. They ten-runned us and we just let the kids know, a little chance at redemption. They really bought into that, redeeming that loss early in the season. They didn’t make it to the state tournament last year, so we were hungry. The kids came hungry, a lot of energy, it was easy to motivate them to get them to go today,” North Sevier head coach Joshua Robinson said.

Bringhurst pitched a complete game, striking out 13 batters and allowing only two hits and one run in North Sevier’s win.

“Rocky was unbelievable. Thirteen strikeouts against a really good Beaver team. They finished second in a really good region. (Rocky) had his stuff today and he’s a senior leader, just threw well. We won’t have him the rest of the tournament, but he wanted the ball to get us a chance to play on Saturday, and he got us there. He did a heck of a job, super proud of him,” Robinson said.

After nearly every time that Bringhurst recorded the second out of an inning, North Sevier’s infield would huddle around him, seemingly giving him encouragement to get the final out of the frame.

“This team is like a brotherhood. They’ve got a really strong bond, they’re all good friends on and off the field, and they just say ‘Hey, we got your back right here, put the ball in play and we’ll get a big out behind you,’ and he got the strikeout, but I know they would make the play behind him,” Robinson said. “It’s really nice to see that, those kids stepping up and having his back and saying ‘Hey, we’re here for you.’”

North Sevier did its damage in the first inning, scoring three runs. A bunt from Burke Mickelsen scored the Wolves’ first run of the day, then Chase Rasmussen connected on a two-out, 2-RBI single to give North Sevier a three-run lead.

“Huge two-out hit by Chase Rasmussen there, scores two to get us to three, and it ended up being enough,” Robinson said.

After that, Bringhurst went to work. Beaver got one run off of him, on a sacrifice fly by Crayton Hollingshead in the sixth inning.

North Sevier now moves on to face Kanab, who defeated Enterprise 3-2 later on Thursday, in the 2A semifinals at Ken Price Ball Park. The game is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. start on Friday.

“Super excited. We’ve got to play the winner of this Kanab-Enterprise game (Kanab won), whoever comes out is going to be a really good team and we’ll have to bring our best tomorrow. Team is super excited, getting a buzz around it, starting to feel good, but you can’t get too high. One step closer, but we’re not there yet,” Robinson said.