SALT LAKE CITY — Entering the first day of the state 4A tennis tournament, the field looked wide open with about six teams in contention. Those contenders have been whittled significantly as the Orem Tigers had a dominant day, sending all three singles players and both doubles teams into Saturday’s semis.

The Tigers were perfect, putting up 10 points to lead Salem Hills (8), Park City (7) and Pine View (6).

“I feel like everybody played really well,” said Orem coach AJ Young. “State is a funny place where funny things happen so to get all five into the semis is really big for us.”

Throughout the day, the Tigers stayed together and cheering on each other, especially their doubles teammates. The first doubles team of John McCann and Wilson Greer outlasted the Stansbury tandem of Scott Ruebush and Brady Kimberling in three tough sets (6-1, 3-6, 7-5) to advance to Saturday.

Early in the day, twins Ian and Hunter Chinquy gutted out a first-round, (6-3, 3-6, 6-2 slugfest over the Park City duo of Will Efrusy and Ethan Davis, Jr.

Young called that the swing match of the tournament as the twins helped ring up two big points for Orem.

“I think the biggest thing is the team behind our guys,” Young said. “They cheer on every point and go crazy and it helps our other players get through tough matches when they need to.”

A second set of twins on the Orem squad man the No. 1 and No. 2 singles slots for the Tigers. Senior Kaden Craig, who didn’t play last season because of an injury, dropped just two games on his way to the semis at No. 1 singles. His brother Christian dropped just three games on his way to Saturday’s semis in the No. 2 singles.

“We always have someone built in to practice with,” Christian Craig said. “Even though we don’t always get along, it’s good practice and good competition because we’re both competitive.”

A year ago Salem Hills’ Tanner Nicholls and Ridgeline’s Ryan Cheney both reached the 4A No. 1 singles semifinals. On Saturday, the seniors square off for the right to face either Orem’s Craig or Green Canyon’s Ryan Jeppson, who is undefeated this spring.

Cheney said he feels confident after playing well on day one.

“I felt good about today,” Cheney said “The first match I played pretty well and the kid from Park City, Spencer Kunkel, is a really good player and Park City is a good program so it felt good to get out of that match.

For much of the day, Salem Hills matched its region rival Orem. The late afternoon matches saw the Skyhawks lose their No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles teams in tough, tight matches.

When play resumes Saturday, points double and Young will be leaning on his veterans to carry the team.

“We have five seniors playing varsity that really want to win,” Young said.

Kaden Craig wasn’t looking ahead to Sunday, instead enjoying the moment with his team.

“It’s exciting. We have a solid team and I’m just excited to be back with this team,” Craig said. “It’s awesome and I love everyone on our team and we’re all best friends.”

4A state tournament

Thursday at Liberty Park

First singles

Upper bracket

Ryan Cheney, Ridgeline def. Seth Jones, Spanish Fork (6-2, 6-3)

Spencer Kunkel, Park City def. Stefan Balian, Dixie (6-3, 1-6, 7-5)

Josh Sodorff, Snow Canyon def. Erik Leary, Stansbury (6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (0)

Tanner Nicholls, Salem Hills def. Caden Fricke, Mountain Crest (6-0, 6-0)

Lower bracket

Caden Heaton, Bonneville def. Britton Hoskins, Cedar (6-4, 6-2)

Ryan Jeppson, Green Canyon def. Ryan Craig, Payson (6-0, 6-0)

Kaden Craig, Orem vs. Dylan Jenkins, Logan (6-1, 6-0)

Mitchell Wade, Pine View def. Sam Nelson, Juan Diego (6-2, 6-4)

First Singles – quarterfinals

Cheney def. Kunkel (6-3, 6-2)

Nicholls def. Sodorff (6-0, 6-3)

Craig def. Wade (6-0, 6-1)

Jeppson def. Heaton (7-6 (3), 6-3)

Second singles

Upper bracket

Alex Burkemper, Park City def. Max Christensen, Spanish Fork (6-3, 6-2)

Ben Cooper, Dixie def. Logan Nielson, Green Canyon (6-4, 6-2)

Taylor Heinz, Snow Canyon def. Jacob Olsen, Bear River (6-0, 6-0)

Jason Cheney, Salem Hills def. Cooper Jones, Ogden (6-0, 6-0)

Lower bracket

Jonathan Fairbanks, Pine View def. Boston Hellstern, Sky View (6-0, 6-0)

Christian Craig, Orem def. Nathan Leary, Stansbury (6-0, 6-1)

Brecken Benard, Bonneville def. Landon Kunz, Mountain View (6-1, 6-1)

Adam Nasar, Mountain Crest def. Sergio Garcia, Cedar (6-2, 6-2)

Second singles quarterfinals:

Burkemper def. Cooper (7-5, 6-1)

Cheney def. Heinz (6-4, 6-3)

Craig def. Fairbanks (6-1, 6-1)

Benard def. Nasar (6-1, 3-6, 6-3)

Third singles

Upper bracket

Bauli Mantoni, Park City def. Jack Clifton, Logan (6-4, 6-5)

Carson Bottema, Dixie def. Hunter Larson, Lehi (6-4, 6-1)

Tanner Reese, Orem def. Jared Sudweeks, Pine View (6-0, 6-0)

Calvin Felt, Green Canyon def. Luke Davis, Ogden (6-2, 6-0)

Lower bracket

Cole Peterson, Payson def. Levi Saylor, Canyon View (6-3, 6-2)

Erik Ellis, Ridgeline def. Jace Anderson, Stansbury (6-2, 6-0)

Andrew McCall, Bonneville def. Ethan Coombs, Sky View (6-1, 6-0)

Booker Ward, Salem Hills def. Matt Seegmiller, Desert Hills (6-2, 6-1)

No. 3 singles quarterfinals

Mantoni def. Bottema (6-3, 6-2)

Reese def. Felt (6-0, 6-4)

Ellis def. Peterson (7-5, 5-7, 6-3)

McCall def. Ward (6-3, 6-7 (0), 6-0)

First doubles

Upper bracket

Riley Lewis/Sam Sorensen, Salem Hills def. Matt Ensign/Decker Robinson, Ridgeline (6-2, 6-2)

Porter Aitken/Gibson Crawford, Pine View def. Carl Raddatz/Brandon Wong, Tooele (6-1, 6-1)

Charlie Lambert/Quin Dicesaris, Park City def. Jackson Last/Preston DuCrest, Hurricane (6-5, 6-3)

Preston Quittner/Tayt Kearl, Payson def. Paul Miller/Kimbal Ricks, Logan (6-4, 6-2)

Lower bracket

Josh James/Noah Thompson, Desert Hills vs. Gavin Kofford/Hudson Iverson, Bonneville (6-3, 6-0)

Cake Henline/Jason Broadbent, Green Canyon def. Logan Peterson/Logan Mahrt, Uintah (6-4, 6-1)

John McCann/Wilson Greer, Orem def. Nathan Black/Isaac Canon, Bear River (6-3, 6-2)

Scott Ruebush/Brady Kimberling, Stansbury def. Austin Meyer/Broden Lund, Snow Canyon (6-2, 6-3)

First doubles quarterfinals:

Atkin/Crawford def. Lewis/Sorenson (7-5, 6-3)

Lambert/Dicesaris def. Quittner/Kearl (6-2, 6-4)

James/Thompson def. Henline/Broadbent (6-4, 6-4)

McCann/Greer def Ruebush/Kimberling (6-1, 3-6, 7-5)

Second doubles

Upper bracket

Ian Chiniquy/Hunter Chiniquy, Orem def. Will Efrusy/Ethan Davis, Park City (6-3, 3-6, 6-2)

Landon Brenchley/Kaleb Buchmiller, Ridgeline def. Tanner Beckstrom/Rigby Pelton, Dixie (6-3, 7-5)

Mitchell Erekson/Hyrum Sorensen, Pine View def. Jarden Larsen/James Nasar, Mountain Crest (6-0, 6-2)

Ben Boyack/Tyler Thompson, Spanish Fork def. Lance Hardy/Carl Jackson, Stansbury (6-3, 6-4)

Lower bracket

Jake Hardy/Justin Davidson, Desert Hills def. Monson Brown/Nic Colton, Logan (6-0, 6-1)

Jacob Montgomery/Trevor Wilcox, Payson def. Brandon Day/Justin Kennison, Tooele (6-1, 6-0)

Kaiden Shelley/Andrew Thomson, Salem Hills def. Sam Hendrickson/Rhett Kelton, Bonneville (6-3, 6-5)

Isaac Olsen/Kade Pierson, Green Canyon def. Zac Maag/Sam Hallowell, Hurricane (6-3, 6-1)

Second doubles quarterfinals:

Chinquy/Chinquy def. Brenchley/Buchmiller (6-4, 6-2)

Erekson/Sorenson def. Boyack/Thompson (6-2, 6-0)

Hardy/Davidson def. Montgomery/Wilcox (6-2, 3-6, 6-3)

Shelley/Thompson def. Olsen/Pierson (3-6, 7-6(2), 6-4)

Team scoring: Orem 10, Salem Hills 8, Park City 7, Pine View 6, Bonneville 5, Green Canyon 5, Ridgeline 5, Desert Hills 4, Payson 3, Dixie 2, Snow Canyon 2, Mountain Crest 1, Spanish Fork 1, Stansbury 1