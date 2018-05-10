MUSIC/DANCE

"The World We Make," Diamond Talent Productions, May 11-12, 7 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, DSU, St. George, $10-$12 (435-652-7800 or dsutix.com)

"Surf's Up," Belly Dancing by Thia, May 11, 7:15 p.m., Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Around the World: On Wings of Song," Salt Lake Children's Choir, May 11-12, 7:30 p.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1929 S. 2300 East, $10 for general, $6 for students (801-537-1412 or childrensing.org)

"Evening of Dance: Turn Around," May 11-12, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $13 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

"Excerpts from Don Quixote," May 11-12, 7:30 p.m.; May 12, 2 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $10 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

"A Musical Tour Through Europe," Timpanogos Symphony Orchestra, May 11-12, 7:30 p.m., Timberline Middle School, 500 W. Canyon Crest Road, Alpine, $8-$10 (801-210-2466 or thetso.org)

Sterling Singers, May 11, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Ballet Folklorico de las Americas with Mariachi de mi Tierra, May 12, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-743-0146 or viridiancenter.org)

Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards, May 12, 7 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

The Martineau Six, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Madsen Recital Hall, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Rocky Mountain Strings, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

The Young Dubliners, May 12, 9 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., $25 (youngdubliners.com)

Johann Strauss' "Die Fledermaus," May 12-20, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $15-$94 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Khalid: "The Roxy Tour," May 13, 8 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lane Drive, West Valley, $33-$53 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

Utah Metropolitan Ballet, May 15, 6 and 7:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $5 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Great Good Fine OK with Smallpools, May 15, 6:30 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $17 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

Changing Lanes, May 15, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Mountain Boogaloo, May 17, 7:30 p.m, Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

National Choreographic Festival, May 17-26, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, $49.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

GETTING OUT

National Public Gardens Day, May 11, 10:30 a.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $7.95 for children, $9.95 for students, military and seniors (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

Baby Animal Birthday Party, May 11, 4-8 p.m.; May 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Farm Country, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $10, free for children ages 2 and younger and members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Orchestra of Southern Utah's "Silver and Gold Soiree" silent auction and raffle, May 11, 5-7 p.m., The Barn at Cedar Meadows, 1419 W. 3000 North, Cedar City, $10, must be purchased in advance by phone (435-233-8213 or myosu.org)

2018 Fun Run and Pancake Breakfast, May 12, 8 a.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $28 for adults, $16 for children ages 12 and younger, free kids dash (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Annual Plant Sale, May 12, 9 a.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, free (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Urban Bird Festival, May 12-13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $7.95 for children, $9.95 for students, military and seniors (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

"Art Ball," May 12, 6-10 p.m., Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, $35 for general, $25 for students (801-489-2700 or smofa.org)

Municipal Ballet Co. "Spring Formal: Under the Stars," May 12, 7 p.m.-midnight, Clubhouse SLC, 850 E. South Temple, $35, for adults ages 21 and older (801-875-0224 or municipalballet.com)

"True Stories" by KUER, May 15, 7:30 p.m., The State Room, 638 S. State, $20, for adults ages 21 and older (801-596-3560 or thestateroom.com)

"Stars on Ice," May 16, 7 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lane Drive, West Valley, $32-$132, $10 parking per vehicle (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

NASA Destination Station, May 17, 1-6 p.m., Water Tower Plaza, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, free (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

“Opening the Door to Home Ownership,” May 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Salt Lake County Government Center, USU Extension, 2100 S. State, Room S1-300, $35 per household, register by May 11 (385-468-4835 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

"Mamma Mia!" May 11-26, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $42-$69, contains a small amount of coarse language, according to pioneertheatre.org (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

"Monty Python's Spamalot," May 17-June 9, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $9-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

"Camelot," May 11-12, 7:30 p.m., CenterPoint Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

"Fun Home," May 11-12, 7:30 p.m.; May 13, 1 and 6 p.m., Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

"Plaza Suite," May 11-12, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 12; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

"What We're Up Against," May 11-12, 8 p.m.; May 13, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20, contains adult language and adult themes, according to wasatchtheatre.org (801-446-5657 or wasatchtheatre.org)

"And Then There Were None," through May 19, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

"The Full Monty," through May 19, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $17-$20, contains strong language and nudity, parental discretion is strongly advised, according to theziegfeldtheater.com (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

"Lucky Stiff," through May 19, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

"9 to 5," through May 26, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, military and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger, no babes in arms (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

"Steel Magnolias," through May 26, dates and times vary, Covey Arts Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

"Jurassic Park City," through June 2, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

"Sense and Sensibility," through June 2, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem $18-$24 for general, $14-$16 for children (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“The Music Man,” through June 9, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

"Bye Bye Birdie," through June 16, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Spamilton,” through June 22, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Tuck Everlasting," through June 23, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

IMPROV/COMEDY

"Monday Night Live" with members of BYU's Divine Comedy and "Studio C," May 14, 7 and 9 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $12 for adults, $10 for children and seniors, 7 p.m. showing sold out, call for details (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

"All the Queen's Horses," May 15, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"Badlands," May 11, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"Bottom Dollars," film screening and panel discussion, May 16, 6:30 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (facebook.com/disabilitylawcenter)

"Jumanji," May 17, 4 p.m., Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

"Meet Me in St. Louis," May 14, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"Mind/Game: The Unquiet Journey of Chamique Holdsclaw," May 17, 6:30 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

"MUNE: Guardian of the Moon," May 12, 11 a.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"Paddington 2," May 14, 6:30 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Murray, free (murraylibrary.org)

"Robin and the 7 Hoods," May 15, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (scera.org)

"Sea Prince and the Fire Child," May 12, 2 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"Speedy," May 17-18, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

"The Wound," May 17, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, Brian McClellan, author of “Wrath of Empire,” and illustrator Isaac Stewart, May 15, 6 p.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

The Club House, 850 S. Temple, “Dove Song: Heavenly Mother in Mormon Poetry” launch party, May 11, 5 p.m. (clubhouseslc.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Lezlie Evans, author of “Daddies Do,” May 11, 11 a.m.; Leigh Statham, author of "Daughter 4254," May 12, 2 p.m.; and Maximilian Werner, author of “The Bone Pile: Essays on Nature and Culture,” May 12, 7 p.m.; Jessica Day George, author of “The Rose Legacy,” May 15, 7 p.m.; Brian McClellan, author of “Wrath of Empire,” and Tyler Whitesides, author of “The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn,” May 16, 7 p.m.; Craig Childs, author of “Atlas of a Lost World: Travels in Ice Age America,” May 17, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Front Climbing Club, 1470 S. 400 West, Sandy, Tommy Caldwell, author of “Push: A Climber’s Search for the Path,” May 17, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Provo City Library at Academy Square, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Charlie Holmberg, author of “The Plastic Magician,” May 15, 7 p.m.; and Jo Schaffer, author of “Stanley and Hazel,” May 16, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Timpanogos High School, 1450 N. 200 East, Orem, Greg Park, author of “Blood Seed,” May 16, 6 p.m. (facebook.com/gregparkauthor/events)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Rhonda Gilliland, editor of “Cooked to Death, Vol. II: Lying on a Plate,” May 15, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Seeing in Color,” by Bea Hurd, on display May 15-June 5 (801-957-4073)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Barbara Dowdle and Deon Dowdle Quitbert, opening reception May 12, 1 p.m.; on display through May 31 (801-298-0290)

Loge Gallery at Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, art by The Glass Art Guild of Utah; on display May 11-26 (801-581-6961)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, "Homegrown Art Show," by Provo artists ages 3 and older; on display May 7-18 (801-852-6650)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Inside Bolivia,” by Hadley Rampton, on display May 16-June 17 (801-651-3937)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

A Gallery, 1321 S. 2100 East, “A Part of Everything,” by Jena Schmidt through June 1 (801-583-4800)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Blue Nude Migration,” painting and poetry by Katheryn and Laura Stott, through May 12 (801-594-8611)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by James W. Stewart, through May 12 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Chapman Library 100th Birthday Historical Photo Exhibit, through June 28 (801-594-8623)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Play On,” by various artists, through June 29 (801-533-5760)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., art by Bryant Middle School Students, through June 23 (801-594-8651)

Cottonwood Heights City Building, 2277 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, "The Resurrection," by Carin Fausett, on display through May 31 (carinfausett.com)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Alyce Carrier, through June 17 (craftlakecity.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “Paintings by Friends,” by Michael Workman and Zach Proctor, through May 18 (801-533-8245)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Still Life,” by Tom Shrieve and Scott Beadles, through May 16 (801-893-2404)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Darker Territory,” by Lenka Konopasek, and “Head Lands,” by Sarah Bown Roberts, through June 8 (801-596-5000)

Flow Art Space, 363 S. 500 East, art by Erik Olson, through May 18 (612-242-8796)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Neurons Like Ghosts,” by Banyan Fierer, through May 11; and “The Ability to Create,” by artists from TURN City Center for the Arts, through May 29 (801-957-4073)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Rituals,” by Morgaine Fehlauer, through May 11 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “April Showers, May Flowers,” by Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Phyllis Horne, through May 31 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “People, Places, Things,” by David Estes, through June 2 (801-594-8680)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Alexandria Shankweiler, through May 31 (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, through June 10 (801-355-3383)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, “Spring of Serenity,” by Ora Barlow, through May 18 (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Connie Borup and Scott Peterson, through May 11 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Carol Bold, through May 20 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “In/Out,” by Clayton Middle School students, through May 18; “Photography from the West,” by West High School students, and “Art in Ink,” by Patricia Nosanchuk, through May 17; “Piecing Together Mental Illness,” by undergraduates in the University of Utah’s BlockU Medical Humanities program, through May 20; and “Ditchbank,” by Heidi Moller Somsen and Downy Doxey-Marshall, through June 15 (801-524-8200)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Exorcising America,” by Merritt Johnson, and “Homebodies, Away Teams,” by Earl Gravy, through May 12; “The Forge, The Gibbous, The Heron, The Oilcan: Contemporary Constellations for Navigation,” by Wren Ross, through May 12; “Dream: Egyptian Theatre YouTheatre,” through May 19; “Desire Lines,” by various artists, through May 26; and “Landscape Painting,” by Julius von Bismarck, through May 26 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Salt 13,” by Katie Paterson, through May 20; photography by Marilyn Bridges, through June 1; “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; “Out Loud: Mostly Human,” by various artists, through July 14; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Jordan School District art contest, through May 31 (801-948-7858)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Senior Art Exhibit, through May 31 (801-943-4636)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Lorie Estes, through May 31 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Ken Church and Hazel Janet White, through May 31 (801-628-9592)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19; and “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Dark Attractor,” by Peter Everett, and “Matrilinear,” by Elizabeth Claffey, through May 11 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Art and the Environment,” Wasatch Back Student Art Show, through May 27 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (800-992-1066 or thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June (435-752-0211)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Every Piece Has a Story,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the Deep End,” by local artists, through May 19; 94th annual Spring Salon, through July 7; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES

The Ruin, 1215 Wilmington Ave., “Cultural Interventions: Paper, Pinot and Pilsner” paper action figure, May 16, 7 p.m., $20, for adults ages 21 and older (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org/event)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Cheerleaders vs. Aliens,” Egyptian YouTheatre, May 11-12, 7 p.m.; May 12, 2 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $16 for adults, $11 for youths ages 17 and younger (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Pirates of Penzance Jr.,” May 11-12 and 14, 7 p.m.; May 12, 2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $6 for adults, $5 for students (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Ring Around the Rose: Dallas Graham and The Red Fred Project, May 12, 11 a.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $5 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

HawkWatch International Raptor Encounter, May 12, noon-2 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students and seniors, $14.95 for children 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

“A Look Back — 30 Years,” Dance by Dee, May 12, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $8.50 for adults, free for children ages 12 and younger but ticket required, call for children ticket (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"The Parent Trap,” through May 26, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16, no babies or toddlers permitted (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Willy Wonka Jr.,” CenterPoint Academy, through May 26, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Theatre, Leishman Performance Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $7 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, Mother’s Day cards craft for teens, May 11, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, read to a dog, May 12, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Murray Public Library, 166 E. 5300 South, read with a dog, May 12, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, The Magic of Craig Campbell, May 12, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, “Sea Prince and the Fire Child,” May 12, 2 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, no-bake cooking for teens, May 12, 2 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., “Virtual Reality Blast Off” for teens, May 12, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, will host auditions for “H.M.S. Pinafore,” May 12, 2-5 p.m. All roles are open. Auditioners should come prepared with a song from the show or another classical piece. Participants should bring their own minus track or an MP3. Auditioners should bring a headshot and resume. Callbacks will be May 16. Rehearsals will begin May 23. The show will run Aug. 3-Sept. 8. All parts are paid a stipend. Call 801-355-4628 or see the audition tab at theobt.org for the audition form and more information.

Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions for “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Friday, May 18, noon-5 p.m. Auditions for Actors’ Equity members will be noon-1 p.m. Actors should come prepared with a Sondheim musical theater selection or something in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. All roles are available. Auditioners should bring a headshot and resume to the audition. Callbacks will be Saturday, May 19, by invitation only. Auditioners can sign up for an audition time starting May 11 in Room 325 at the theater. Rehearsal dates for the production will be Oct. 1-25, and performance dates will be Oct. 26-Nov. 10. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/ audition-information for more details.

Craft Lake City, 239 Main, recently announced that the DIY organization is seeking volunteers to assist with the festival on Aug. 10-12. The festival will include more than 250 local artisans, DIY engineers, vintage vendors, craft food creators, the Google Fiber STEM building, two stages of music and dance performances, local food trucks and approximately 20,000 attendees, according to a news release. Volunteers are needed to assist with artisan load in and load out, kids’ crafts, beverage trailers, the Parenting Lounge, the green team and more. Visit craftlakecity.com or email volunteer@craftlakecity.com for more information.

Bambara, 202 S. Main, will host a fundraiser through May 15 to support the Chefs Cycle race and executive chef Nathan Powers, who will participate in the race, May 15-17 in Santa Rosa, California, according to a news release. A portion of the proceeds from select menu items will be donated to Chefs Cycle (No Kid Hungry) and Utah Food Bank, according to a news release. Bambara will donate $1 to the causes for every burger sold during lunch. During dinner, for every scallop or filet sold, the restaurant will donate $2 to the causes. Net proceeds will be split 50/50 between Chefs Cycle and Utah Food Bank. The Chefs Cycle race will feature chefs from across the country who will ride 300 miles in three days to raise funds for No Kid Hungry. This is the third year for the Chefs Cycle race, with a goal of 275 chefs riding to help raise $2.4 million, which is equal to 24 million meals for kids facing hunger. Visit chefscycle.org for more information about the race. Visit bambara-slc.com for more details including menu items.

Denny’s, with locations throughout the U.S., has a new menu inspired by “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Menu items include the Co-Reactor pancakes, Lightspeed Slam, Two Moons skillet and Blaster Fire burger. The new menu items will be available through June 25. Guests can also purchase exclusive Star Wars trading cards with proceeds going to No Kid Hungry. Visit dennys.com for more information.

Noodles & Company, with locations nationwide, recently announced that zucchini noodles, zoodles, are featured in two new dishes. The zucchini romesco with roasted red pepper sauce and zucchini Thai green curry with shrimp are now available. A small zoodle bowl starts at $5.75 and regular bowls start at $7.25. Zoodles can also be substituted for classic noodles in any dish for 75 cents. The noodles are made from fresh zucchinis spiralized in-house daily, according to a news release. More information can be found at noodles.com.

MOTHER'S DAY SPECIALS

Thanksgiving Point, Harvest Restaurant, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, will offer a Mother's Day brunch on Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Included will be a variety of carving items, entrees, breads, desserts, salads and breakfast items. The cost is $35.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 6-11 and $1 for children ages 1-5. Seating is limited. Call 801-768-4990 for reservations. Visit thanksgivingpoint.org/dine for more information.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a Mother’s Day brunch buffet, May 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s buffet will include a selection of cheddar jalapeno biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, cinnamon maple French toast bread pudding, spinach and fetta baked eggs, mushroom and swiss puffs, hot sides of roasted potatoes and bacon and sausage. Cold selections include bagel and lox, granola and yogurt parfaits, edamame hummus and vegetables, mixed greens, fruit salad and pasta salad. An assortment of pastries, muffins, breads and cookies will also be available. The cost for the brunch buffet is $35 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and younger. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Cafe Trio Cottonwood, 6405 S. 3000 East, Cottonwood Heights, recently announced that the patio is open at their locations in downtown Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights and Park City. All three locations are also accepting Mother’s Day reservations. Call 801-944-8746 or visit triodining.com for more information.

Current Fish & Oyster, 279 E. 300 South, will offer a Mother’s Day dinner, May 13, 4-9 p.m. Executive chef Alan Brines’ special will include a three-course prime rib dinner with a choice of house salad or clam chowder, hand-carved prime rib, potatoes, Brussel sprouts, au jus and dessert selections. The prime rib dinner will be $50 per person. The nightly dinner menu will also be available. The patio will be open, weather permitting. Reservations are required. Call 801-326-3474 or visit currentfishandoyster.com for more information.

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, with Utah locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, will offer a Mother's Day brunch this Sunday. Diners can choose from a carving station, omelette station, Belgian waffle bar, fresh fruit, soup and salad bar, fresh bakery treats and orange juice and coffee. The restaurant also announced that their regular priced whole pie-to-go will be $7 off from May 14-31. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, will offer a Mother’s Day brunch buffet, May 13, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The menu will include the prime rib carving station and chocolate fountain for dessert. A variety of hot and cold entrees will be available along with a selection of salads and pastries. Seating will be available on the courtyard patio, weather permitting. The cost is $35 per person and $18 for children ages 13 and younger. Reservations are suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

Stanza Italian Bistro, 454 E. 300 South, will be open on Mother's Day, May 13, 5-10 p.m. Executive Chef Jonathan LeBlanc’s four-course dinner menu will be offered in addition to the nightly dinner menu. The chef’s starter course will include an option of Atlantic fluke crudo or Kurobuta pork belly. The pasta option will include a choice of sweet sausage gnocchi or Dungeness crab and artichoke-ricotta agnolotti. For the entree, a choice of caramelized diver scallops or beef short rib will be offered. The dessert course by pastry chef Amber Billingsley will feature a Venetian almond torte or dark chocolate panna cotta. The four-course meal is $65. Reservations are highly suggested. Call 801-746-4441 or visit stanzaslc.com for more information.

The St. Regis Deer Valley, 2300 Deer Valley Drive East, Park City, will offer a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Chef Rachel Wiener’s brunch will include an eggs Benedict station, carving stations with ham and rib-eye, waffle and pancake bar, Cajun shrimp pasta salad, ice cream sundaes with a selection of pastries. The cost for the brunch is $75 for adults and $40 for children. See the events at facebook.com/stregisdeervalley for more information.

Veneto Ristorante Italiano, 370 E. 900 South, will offer a special Mother's Day Facciamo Noi Monday menu on May 14. The special menu will include four courses for $60 and two courses for $35. Visit venetoslc.com or call 801-359-0708 for more information.

To submit an event listing, email features@deseretnews.com.

