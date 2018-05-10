LOGAN — Riding a nine-match winning streak, the Utah State men's tennis (19-8, 7-0 MW) will play in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year after winning the Mountain West Conference tournament last month.

The Aggies (19-8, 7-0) will travel to Fort Worth, Texas and take on No. 9 TCU on Saturday at noon (MT) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will play the winner of the Oregon-Dartmouth match the following day.

"It's awesome, and it's really, really fun," USU coach James Wilson said. "This group has been so much fun to coach and to be around. They've really embraced all of the challenges that have been put forth, played for each other and hung tough in some tight moments and really have just shown a lot of character."

USU is led by senior Jaime Barajas at No. 1 singles and Sergiu Bucur at No. 2. Other regulars are Samuel Serrano, Addy Vashistha, Felipe Acosta, Jose Carvajal and Valdemar Holm. The Aggies defeated TCU last year in Fort Worth 4-3 as current Aggie players Bucur and Serrano both won matches.

Wilson says his team has a great opportunity playing against TCU. "It's a wonderful place, it's beautiful," Wilson said. "We know the team well. I know them very well. I'm from Texas, so it's nice to go back there against the No. 9 team in the country and a team that's won the Big 12. It's a huge opportunity for us."

Utah State advanced to the tournament after winning the Mountain West Championship for the second consecutive year. The Aggies defeated Boise State in the quarterfinals, UNLV in the semifinals and Fresno State in the championship match.