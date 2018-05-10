Region 19

BLANDING — Monticello’s boys and girls captured the Region 19 championships at San Juan High School on Wednesday.

Monticello’s boys recorded 161 points to roll past Wayne, which recorded 96 points to finish second. The girls totaled 128 points to more than double-up second-place Wayne, which finished with 62 points.

Adam Bunker led the way for the boys' dominance as he won the individual region title in the 800 meters, 300 hurdles and high jump. Monticello sprinter Max Hedgelin was also a double winner in the 100 and 200 meters.

Monticello’s girls were led by Madison Freestone, won won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Brynnli Nelson won three events for second-place Wayne (100 hurdles, long jump and javelin).

Boys team scores

1. Monticello, 161; 2. Wayne, 96; 3. Monument Valley, 30; 4. Whitehorse, 23; 5. Pinnacle, 13.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Max Hedgelin, Monticello, 11.81

200 meters — Max Hedgelin, Monticello, 23.52

400 meters — Barlow Pace, Wayne, 54.93

800 meters — Adam Bunker, Monticello, 2:07.45

1,600 meters — Hyrum Johnson, Monticello, 5:23.00

3,200 meters — Alan Pettit, Monticello, 11:30.49

110 hurdles — Logan Stevens, Wayne 19.05

300 hurdles — Adam Bunker, Monticello, 44.48

4x100 relay — Monticello, 44.49

4x400 relay — Wayne, 3:52.72

Sprint medley relay — Monticello, 3:54.10

High jump — Adam Bunker, Monticello, 6’01

Long jump — Wyatt VanOrden, Wayne 20’08

Shot put — Kaleo Atene, Monument Valley, 39’08.50

Discus — Gage Wilcox, Monticello, 117’10.50

Javelin — Cory Bunker, Monticello, 128’05

Girls team scores

1. Monticello, 128; 2. Wayne, 62; 3. Pinnacle, 53; 4. Whitehorse, 36; 5. Green River, 17; 6 (tie). Monument Valley, Navajo Mountain, 12.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Presley Lewis, Monticello, 13.93

200 meters — Annsheri Reay, Monticello, 30.23

400 meters — Kaeley Taylor, Pinnacle, 1:11.20

800 meters — Kaeley Taylor, Pinnacle, 2:49.73

1,600 meters — Madison Freestone, Monticello, 6:31.53

3,200 meters — Madison Freestone, Monticello, 14:10.63

100 hurdles — Brynnli Nelson, Wayne, 17.14

300 hurdles — Makayla Sheeran, Monticello, 52.03

4x100 relay — Monticello, 54.66

4x400 relay — Whitehorse, 5:13.76

Sprint medley relay — Monticello, 5:14.39

High jump — Naomi Mantz, Monticello, 4’08

Long jump — Brynnli Nelson, Wayne, 15’07

Shot put — Breanna Bitsinnie, Navajo Mountain, 34’00

Discus — Hannah Leiataua, Monticello, 102’04.50

Javelin — Brynnli Nelson, Wayne, 100’06.50

Region 20

TROPIC — Panguitch’s boys and girls dominated the Region 20 championships at Bryce Valley High School on Wednesday.

The boys racked up 209 points, followed by Bryce Valley in second with 100 points. The girls tallied 216 points, with Piute in second with 123 points.

Three double winners led Panguitch’s girls to the title.

Taylia Norris won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, Kambree Fullmer won the shot put and discus and Kapri Orton won the 100 hurdles and high jump.

Orton won the high jump by clearing 5’05, which is the second-best jump in Utah this year.

On the boys side, Hagen Miller was the only double winner for Panguitch as he won the 800 meters and high jump.

Valley’s Cameron Franklin was the only triple winner at the meet as he prevailed in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.

Boys team scores

1. Panguitch, 209; 2. Bryce Valley, 100; 3. Valley, 60; 4. Piute, 46; 5. Water Canyon, 42; 6. Escalante, 1.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Cameron Franklin, Valley, 11.33

200 meters — Cameron Franklin, Valley, 24.03

400 meters — Cameron Franklin, Valley, 50.77

800 meters — Hagen Miller, Panguitch, 2:13.88

1,600 meters — Easton Syrett, Bryce Valley, 5:06.52

3,200 meters — Luke Reeder, Panguitch, 12:15.19

110 hurdles — Kanyon Lamb, Panguitch, 15.55

300 hurdles — Bosten Englestead, Panguitch, 45.92

4x100 relay — Panguitch, 47.30

4x400 relay — Panguitch, 3:59.17

Sprint medley relay — Panguitch, 4:02.79

High jump — Hagen Miller, Panguitch, 5’06

Long jump — Austyn Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley, 18’11.75

Shot put — Jace Eyre, Panguitch, 42’00

Discus — Bryson Marshall, Panguitch, 138’01

Javelin — Easton Syrett, Bryce Valley, 142’02

Girls team scores

1. Panguitch, 216; 2. Piute, 123; 3. Bryce Valley, 65; 4. Escalante, 35; 5. Water Canyon, 9; 6. Valley, 4.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Mickell Morgan, Piute, 13.25

200 meters — Emily Morgan, Piute, 28.43

400 meters — Emily Morgan, Piute, 1:03.41

800 meters — Morgan Platt, Bryce Valley, 2:48.37

1,600 meters — Taylia Norris, Panguitch, 5:27.83

3,200 meters — Taylia Norris, Panguitch, 15:50.69

100 hurdles — Kapri Orton, Panguitch, 16.52

300 hurdles — Hallie Palmer, Panguitch, 50.97

4x100 relay — Panguitch, 53.16

4x400 relay — Piute, 4:24.18

Sprint medley relay — Panguitch, 5:20.12

High jump — Kapri Orton, Panguitch, 5’05

Long jump — Morgan Platt, Bryce Valley, 15’05

Shot put — Kambree Fullmer, Panguitch, 32’01

Discus — Kambree Fullmer, Panguitch, 95’08.50

Javelin — Mataya Barney, Panguitch, 113’05

Region 21

MILFORD — Milford’s boys and girls track teams rolled to the Region 21 titles on Wednesday at Milford High School.

The boys totaled 272 points for the dominant win over second-place Tintic, with the girls recording 257 points to roll past 122 points.

Trae Williamson won all three throwing events to lead the Tigers, while Bret Beebe (100 and 200) and Bryson Barnes (400 and 800) each won two events.

On the girls side, Kinley Spaulding was a double winner for Milford as she finished first in the 300 hurdles and 3,200 meters. Madysen Griffiths also won two events for the Tigers (shot put and 100 meters).

Boys team scores

1. Milford, 272; 2. Tintic, 185; 3 (tie). West Ridge Academy, Telos, 51; 5. Dugway, 21; 6. West Desert, 3.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Bret Beebe, Milford, 11.59

200 meters — Bret Beebe, Milford, 23.75

400 meters — Bryson Barnes, Milford, 53.52

800 meters — Bryson Barnes, Milford, 2:17.60

1,600 meters — Curtis Evans, Tintic, 4:59.80

3,200 meters — Curtis Evans, Tintic, 12:29.68

110 hurdles — Colton Pomerinke, Milford, 17.90

300 hurdles — Gaige Hardy, Milford, 50.17

4x100 relay — Milford, 47.09

4x400 relay — Milford, 4:52.28

Sprint medley relay — Tintic, 4:14.26

High jump — Braxten Petersen, Tintic, 6’00

Long jump — Braxten Petersen, Tintic, 18’11

Shot put — Trae Williamson, Milford, 47’01

Discus — Trae Williamson, Milford, 137’07

Javelin — Trae Williamson, Milford, 44.94

Girls team scores

1. Milford, 257; 2. Wendover, 122; 3. Tintic, 106; 4. West Ridge, 24; 5. Dugway, 1; 6. West Desert, 8.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Madysen Griffiths, Milford, 13.72

200 meters — Jaycee Rose, Milford, 28.67

400 meters — Alana Henderson, Wendover, 1:03.62

800 meters — Yanely Duenas, Wendover, 2:47.06

1,600 meters — Akaydeh Livingston, Milford, 6:35.35

3,200 meters — Kinley Spaulding, Milford, 15:10.19

100 hurdles — Aliza Woolsey, Milford, 18.01

300 hurdles — Kinley Spaulding, Milford, 52.38

4x100 relay — Milford, 54.00

4x400 relay — Milford, 4:52.28

Sprint medley relay — Wendover, 5:04.17

High jump — Elena Yee, Milford, 4’08

Long jump — Savannah Petersen, Tintic, 14’09.25

Shot put — Madysen Griffiths, Milford, 33’02

Discus — Adriana Delgadillo, Wendover, 103’11

Javelin — Jacelin Hardy, Milford, 97’03

Region 22

The Region 22 championships take place on Saturday.