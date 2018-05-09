Dixie State junior golfer Katie Ford finished in a three-way tie for 21st place Wednesday at the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Super Region IV Championships at the Hillcrest Golf Club.

Ford (80-76-76) carded her second-straight 4-over 76 on her final loop to post a three-round score of plus-16 232 for the championship. She penciled in three birdies on her scorecard, two of which came on her final four holes of the day, and the junior finished tied for 14th in the field with six birdies overall.

Ford also carded one of six eagles recorded in the three-day event, and she finished tied for 10th in par-5 scoring (E, 5.00) and tied for 13th in par-3 scoring (3.33). In addition, her 232 final score was the second-lowest 54-hole score for a DSU player in NCAA Super Regional competition (Haley Dunn – 229, 2015).

Dallas Baptist (293-304-304—901, +37) led wire-to-wire to claim the team title, while Kate Goodwin (78-75-70—223, +7) from Oklahoma Christian and Holly Winter (75-76-72—223, +7) from West Texas A&M tied for medalist honors.

