Region 16

COALVILLE — North Summit’s boys and girls track teams swept the Region 16 championships at their home track on Wednesday night.

The girls won easily tallying 207 points, with Duchesne a distance second with 97 points, while the boys recorded 145 points to narrowly edged second-place Altamont.

North Summit senior Sadie Sargent only ran one race at the meet, but it was another marquee performance as she won the 800 meters with a time of 2:11.59, the second-best time in the state this season.

Duchesne’s Jayde Moon recorded the other top notable performance. She won the high jump by clearing 5’05, the second-best jump in the entire state this year. Moon was tied for the best jump at 5’04 after last week’s BYU Invitational, but North Sevier’s Mayci Torgerson cleared 5’07 at the Region 18 championships this week.

Other individual winners who helped lead North Summit to the title were Hannah Lamon (400 meters), Melia Evans (3,200 meters) and Portia Lee (long jump).

Altamont’s Mckinley Gallyer had another strong showing in the sprints winning both the 100 and 200 meters, while St. Joseph’s Madeline Holl (100 and 300 hurdles) and Virginia Tomon (shot put and discus) were also double winners.

For the boys, Cody White led the way for North Summit as he won both the 800 and 3,200 meters. Duchesne’s Brock Ford was also a double winner by finishing first in the discus and 110 hurdles.

Altamont’s Zach Hansen was the standout performer of the meet as he won the 100 and 200 meters along with the javelin.

Boys team scores

1. North Summit, 145; 2. Altamont, 136; 3. Layton Christian Academy, 108; 4. Duchesne, 87; 5. Utah Military Academy, 11; 7. Saint Joseph, 2.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Zach Hansen, Altamont, 11.39

200 meters — Zach Hansen, Altamont, 23.13

400 meters — Carson Belnap, Altamont, 53.43

800 meters — Cody White, North Summit, 2:11.92

1,600 meters — Tayte Staples, North Summit, 5:01.08

3,200 meters — Cody White, North Summit, 11:09.21

110 hurdles — Brock Ford, Duchesne, 17.11

300 hurdles — Weston Zwahlen, North Summit, 44.71

4x100 relay — Altamont, 45.44

4x400 relay — North Summit, 3:48.15

Sprint medley relay — North Summit, 3:50.73

High jump — Malcolm Smauldon, Layton Christian Academy, 6’00

Long jump — Gabe Schoenman, Layton Christian Academy, 19’11

Shot put — Braedon Montgomery, Altamont, 39’11.25

Discus — Brock Ford, Duchesne, 110’01

Javelin — Zach Hansen, Altamont, 162’07

Girls team scores

1. North Summit, 207; 2. Duchesne, 97; 3. Saint Joseph, 78; 4. Altamont, 70; 5. Layton Christian Academy, 28.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Mckinley Gallyer, Altamont, 12.70

200 meters — Mckinley Gallyer, Altamont, 26.31

400 meters — Hannah Lamon, North Summit, 1:00.98

800 meters — Sadie Sargent, North Summit, 2:11.59

1,600 meters — Nichole Evans, Duchesne, 5:57.06

3,200 meters — Melia Evans, North Summit, 14:09.71

100 hurdles — Madeline Holl, Saint Joseph, 17.45

300 hurdles — Madeline Holl, Saint Joseph, 49.67

4x100 relay — North Summit, 51.02

4x400 relay — North Summit, 4:17.40

Sprint medley relay — North Summit, 4:28.38

High jump — Jayde Moon, Duchesne, 5’05

Long jump — Portia Lee, North Summit, 16’01

Shot put — Virginia Tomon, Saint Joseph, 34’05

Discus — Virginia Tomon, Saint Joseph, 113’05

Javelin — Emery Maxfield, Altamont, 106’04

Region 17

The Region 17 championships are Thursday at the University of Utah

Region 18

FILLMORE — North Sevier sophomore Mayci Torgerson stole the show at the Region 18 championships at Millard High School on Tuesday.

Torgerson won the region title in both the 100 and 300 hurdles along with the high jump and long jump. She cleared the 5’07 in the high jump, which is two inches higher than anyone else in Utah this season.

Torgerson’s heroics helped North Sevier claim the Region 18 title with 137 points, narrowly edging second-place Millard which finished with 129 points.

North Sevier’s only other individual winner was Kenzie Mason, who won the shot put.

The other standout girls performance of the meet came in the 200 meters, with Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner winning in 24.56. It’s the second-fastest time in Utah this year. She’s the overall state record holder in the 200 with a 23.75 last season.

On the boys side, Millard tallied 152 points to finish ahead of second-place Beaver which recorded 134 points.

Millard’s lone individual winner was Nathan Despain in the 400 meters, with Millard’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams also winning.

Beaver had the top two individual performances of the meet. Cole Marshall won the long jump with a distance of 21’08.75, good enough for the top 10 in Utah this season.

Senior Austin Carter heaved the shot put 65’00.50, the second straight week he’s eclipsed 65 feet. Only three athletes in state history have ever thrown it 65 feet, and he’s done so in back-to-back weeks.

Boys team scores

1. Millard, 152; 2. Beaver, 134; 3. Kanab, 91; 4. Parowan, 85; 5. Enterprise, 76; 6. North Sevier, 51; 7. Gunnison Valley, 13.

Individual boys region champions:

100 meters — Ron Esplin, Enterprise, 11.41

200 meters — Ron Esplin, Enterprise, 22.98

400 meters — Nathan Despain, Millard, 52.83

800 meters — Spencer Williams, Beaver, 2:05.75

1,600 meters — Caysen Crum, Beaver, 4:49.12

3,200 meters — Hunter Lorenz, Parowan, 11:03.04

110 hurdles — Kaden Gale, Parowan, 17.74

300 hurdles — Matt Glover, Kanab, 42.97

4x100 relay — Millard, 45.77

4x400 relay — Millard, 3:44.74

Sprint medley relay — North Sevier, 4:00.58

High jump — Jay Gardner, Enterprise, 6’02

Long jump — Cole Marshall, Beaver, 21’08.75

Shot put — Austin Carter, Beaver, 65’00.50

Discus — Daniel Horton, Parowan, 127'08

Javelin — Josh Webb, Beaver, 145’01

Girls team scores

1. North Sevier, 137; 2. Millard, 129.5; 3. Enterprise, 94; 4. Parowan, 81; 5. Kanab, 71; 6. Beaver, 67; 7. Gunnison Valley, 26.

Individual girls region champions:

100 meters — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, 12.37

200 meters — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, 24.56

400 meters — Jade Wimmer, Gunnison Valley, 1:00.28

800 meters — Samantha Williams, Beaver, 2:26.62

1,600 meters — Brooke Reed, Parowan, 5:43.20

3,200 meters — Audrey Camp, Millard, 12:53.36

100 hurdles — Mayci Torgerson, North Sevier, 15.88

300 hurdles — Mayci Torgerson, North Sevier, 47.09

4x100 relay — Parowan, 53.69

4x400 relay — Millard, 4:25.00

Sprint medley relay — Beaver, 4:24.75

High jump — Mayci Torgerson, North Sevier, 5’07

Long jump — Mayci Torgerson, North Sevier, 15’10.50

Shot put — Kenzie Mason, North Sevier, 36’04.50

Discus — Kalli Jones, Enterprise, 93’04

Javelin — Linley White, Beaver, 115’06