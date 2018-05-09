Dixie State wrapped up its 2017-18 season in a tie for 16th place at the 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf West/South Central Regional Championships on Wednesday at the La Paloma Golf Club.

For the second-consecutive day, DSU (297-299-299) fired a 15-over-par 299 to finish tied with Texas A&M-Commerce (311-291-293) at plus-43 895 for the championship. St. Mary’s (286-285-290—861, +9) rallied past California Baptist (292-278-295—865, +13) to claim the team title, while Holy Names (298-283-288—869, +17) followed in third place and Colorado-Colorado Springs (294-287-290—871, +19) took fourth.

Senior Dalton Stanger (74-73-73) was the top finisher for the Trailblazers as he finished in a tie for 26th at plus-7 220, after firing his second-straight 2-over 73 on Wednesday with four birdies. Meanwhile, sophomore Jayce Frampton (74-79-70) carded DSU’s low round of the tournament with a 1-under 70, which included three birdies and one eagle in his final nine holes, to tie for 47th at plus-10 223.

Freshman Spencer Wallace (76-75-77) followed, tying for 73rd place at plus-15 228, and junior Nicklaus Britt (75-76-79) and freshman Landon Anderson (74-75-81) finished tied for 83rd at plus-17 230.

"We are obviously not pleased at our performance this week, but we won't let it take away from the great year we had as a team,” DSU head coach Brad Sutterfield said. “Winning the [PacWest] conference championship was special, and we can be proud of our effort this year. The guys are disappointed but will use this as a learning experience to get better and move forward toward preparation for next year."

Dixie State finished the season with four team tournament wins, including its third Pacific West Conference championship in four seasons. The Trailblazers also posted seven top-three team finishes in their final eight tournaments and posted nine total top 10s in 10 events overall.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.