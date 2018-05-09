Dixie State dropped the second game of its final Pacific West Conference series to No. 18 California Baptist, 13-3, on Wednesday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field.

CBU pounced on the Trailblazers (23-25, 19-19 PacWest) in the opening stanza on the strength of a two-run Tommy Bell home run. DSU did manage to tie the game at 2-2 thanks to single runs in the second and third frames. Kyle Hoffman got Dixie State on the board with an RBI single, followed an inning later by a Joe Raymond bunt single that scored Brody Clifford from third.

After a scoreless fourth, the Lancers (33-15, 26-12 PacWest) reclaimed their lead with a pair of runs in the fifth before erupting for four runs in the sixth, all of which came after two outs and a costly DSU error that extended the inning. Meanwhile, CBU starter Angel Delgado (W, 4-1) and three relievers combined to limit the Trailblazers to just one ninth-inning run and four hits in the final six innings to help draw CBU even in the series.

Hoffman accounted for two of Dixie State’s seven total hits on the day. However, the Trailblazers were done in defensively by five errors, which resulted in nine unearned Lancer runs.

Dixie State and CBU will play their final two league games as members of the PacWest Conference in a doubleheader Thursday at Bruce Hurst Field beginning at noon.

