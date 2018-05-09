PLEASANT GROVE — In Pleasant Grove's attempt to keep moving forward for a postseason berth, the Vikings won the second game of the three-game series against Westlake, 6-2, Tuesday.

PG starter, senior Connor Johnsen, sent Westlake down in order in the first three innings, while the Viking offense produced runs.

"It was all about No. 3 this afternoon," PG baseball coach Darrin Henry said. "Connor strapped the team to his shoulders and went to work."

The Vikings started out early with their lead-off batter getting on base with a double, and later, with their version of small ball, put junior Brock Watkins across the plate to get on the board first.

Scoring five more runs through the game, and relying on Johnsen, who twirled a complete game, and the rest of the team to provide tight defense, Westlake struggled to generate much scoring.

"I wanted my first pitches to be strikes and my teammates' defense gave me the confidence to do just that," Johnsen said. "It's a mental thing. When we get it together, we can be tough."

Westlake scored its two runs in the fourth and fifth innings on six hits. The Thunder also committed four errors.

"Westlake has a lot of talent and ability on their team, and with coach Taylor McFarland, they are well-coached," Henry said. "They are a strong part of Region 4."

The Vikings had six runs on 10 hits and one error.

The third game of the series Wednesday at Westlake will determine which team will move on to play in Class 6A postseason action.

