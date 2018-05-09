I think we saw what we needed to work on last year at state and I think we fixed it.

SALT LAKE CITY — After winning 2A team titles as freshmen and sophomores, it didn’t sit well with the now senior tandem of Zaria Thompson and Maddie Kwun when Emery interrupted Rowland Hall's run a year ago.

So, the duo went to work!

After a summer of grinding, and a fall spent working on their short games, Thompson and Kwun, along with teammates Sophie Stinnett and Katy Dark shot a 376 to hold off Beaver, who was five shots off the pace, shooting 381.

“We were down a little last year after finishing second,” Thompson said. “It was super fun coming back and our sophomore, Sophie Stinnett, who started playing golf just a year ago, finished fifth and that was really nice for the team.”

Kwun, who narrowly edged Thompson for medalist honors (80-82) said the team award is special because of how hard this team worked.

“We spent a lot of time as a team focusing on what our weaknesses are,” Kwun said. “I think we saw what we needed to work on last year at state and I think we fixed it.”

While Rowland Hall used scores of 82, 80, 94 and 120, Beaver was in contention all day. The Beaver duo of Hayven Willden and Brailee Robinson fired rounds of 91 and 93 to keep it close.

Rowland Hall coach Martin Ellis knew his senior tandem would show up Wednesday but he praised Stinnett and Dark for coming through in the clutch.

“Sophie has just shaved so many strokes off her score,” Ellis said. “Katy is just a freshman and she started playing golf the week before practice and she’s come a long way.”

It has been an impressive run for Thompson and Kwun who helped Rowland Hall win three team state titles while having a hand in each of the last four individual state titles.

Thompson was medalist her freshman and sophomore season, Kwun repeated with her performance Wednesday at Rose Park.

Hugging, after taking pictures with their coaches and teammates, the pair couldn’t have been more pleased with the outcome.

“I’m super happy,” Thompson said. “We’ve played together all four years, I won the first two, she won the last two.”

“It feels great but honestly I was rooting for her when she came in. I thought she had it,” Kwun said.

Kwun plans to take her talents to Claremont McKenna College while Thompson will attend the University of Arizona.