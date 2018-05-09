Four former BYU men’s volleyball players have been selected to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 26-man preliminary roster for the inaugural 2018 FIVB Volleyball Nations League, USA Volleyball announced this week.

Former players Taylor Sander, Ben Patch and Jake Langlois were added to the roster, along with recent graduate Brenden Sander.

Additionally, former Cougar assistant coach Rob Neilson will be an assistant coach for the squad.

The roster will be cut to 21 by May 15. Coaches can choose the 14-man travel team each weekend from the pool of 21.

This is the first year of the Volleyball Nations League, which will include 12 core teams and four challenger teams battling for five weekends in a round-robin format. The top-five teams and the host country of France will compete in the Final Round from July 4-8, in Lille, France.

The U.S. is ranked No. 2 in the world and will host the VNL from June 15-17, at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Schedule

May 25-27: China, Bulgaria, Argentina in China

June 1-3: Brazil, Japan Korea in Brazil

June 8-10: Canada, Germany, Australia in Canada

June 15-17: Serbia, Poland, Iran in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

June 22-24: Italy, Russia, France in Italy

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.