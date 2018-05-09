Freshmen Gabi Garcia Fernandez and Felipe de Brito Ferreira have been named VolleyMob Freshman All-Americans, the organization announced this week.

Fernandez was added to the First Team, while Ferreira made the Honorable Mention list.

Fernandez led BYU this season in kills (387), digs (150), aces (51), blocks (90) and points (484.5).

Ferreira collected a team-best 1.14 blocks per set and the highest hitting percentage on the team with a .500 clip (56-10-92).

All-Americans were voted on by a VolleyMob staff of writers and compiled based on the aggregate results.

Six players plus a libero are selected for each level of All-America recognition.

See more on the complete list at the VolleyMob website.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.