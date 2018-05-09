Dixie State fell seven spots into a two-way tie for 16th place during Tuesday’s second round of play at the 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf West/South Central Regional Golf Championships at the La Paloma Golf Club.

DSU (297-299) fired a 15-over-par 299 on day two to finish tied with fellow Pacific West Conference member Dominican (301-295) at plus-28 596. PacWest member California Baptist (292-278) vaulted from tied for fourth place into the clubhouse lead after 36 holes at plus-2 570, one stroke ahead of second-place St. Mary’s (TX) (286-285—571, +3) and seven shots clear of both Chico State (292-285—577, +9) and Colorado Christian (291-286—577, +9).

Senior Dalton Stanger (74-73) posted the low round of the day for the Trailblazers on Tuesday as he birdied four holes on his way to a 2-over 73 to stand in a six-way tie for 34th at plus-5 147, while freshman Landon Anderson (74-75) posted a 3-over 75 on his second loop to pull into a tie for 47th at plus-7 149. Senior Nicklaus Britt (75-76) and freshman Spencer Wallace (76-75) are among seven players tied for 69th place at plus-9 151, and sophomore Jayce Frampton (74-79) is tied for 80th at plus-11 153.

DSU looks to make one last push up the leaderboard in Wednesday’s final round, which begins at 7:30 a.m. CT. The top-five teams and two best individuals will advance to the 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships, which will be held May 21-25, at the Robert Trent Jones-designed Shoals Golf Club (Fighting Joe Golf Course) in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

