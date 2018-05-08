No. 19 Dixie State softball earned six All-Pacific West Conference honors on Tuesday, with three players on the first team, two players on the second team and one on the third team.

Janessa Bassett, Bailey Gaffin and Jessica Gonzalez earned the Trailblazers’ three first-team honors.

Bassett recorded her fourth-consecutive first-team honor in 2018. She was named PacWest Player of the Week three times during the year and garnered NFCA National Player of the Week honors on Feb. 14. In all, Bassett hit .382 with 55 hits, 35 RBIs, seven home runs, seven triples, six doubles and a conference-best 69 runs scored. Additionally, she was successful on 40-of-41 stolen base attempts and recorded 20 multi-hit games. Bassett continued to etch her name in the DSU records books and is now the Trailblazer softball career leader in hits (278), runs scored (243), total bases (405), stolen bases (158), walks drawn (113) and triples (28). She also continued to be a force in the outfield, consistently taking away extra bases and runs with diving catches and highlight-reel plays.

Gaffin, who earned second-team All-PacWest honors last season, lands her first first-team honor after hitting .345 with 49 hits, 44 RBIs, 12 doubles, three home runs and one triple. She also recorded 13 multi-hit and 13 multi-RBI games. Defensively, Gaffin recorded a .946 fielding percentage with 67 putouts and 73 assists in 148 chances. She also helped turn six double plays.

Gonzalez logged her third-consecutive All-PacWest season and her second first-team honor in 2018, hitting .319 with 38 hits, 36 RBIs, six home runs and six doubles. She also recorded 10 multi-hit games to go with 10 multi-RBI games. Defensively, Gonzalez finished the regular season with a .986 fielding percentage with 196 putouts and 14 assists on 213 chances. She also mowed down five stolen base attempts.

Cambrie Hazel and Kenzie Sawyer nabbed DSU’s two second-team honors.

Hazel was dominant in her debut collegiate season, earning six different PacWest weekly awards to go with one national weekly award. Hazel was named PacWest Pitcher of the Week four times, while landing two Freshman of the Week honors. She was also named the NFCA National Pitcher of the Week on April 11. Hazel tossed five no-hitters and one perfect game in 2018, and she closes the regular season with a 16-3 record, a 1.50 ERA and 119 strikeouts while holding opponents to .136 batting average.

After earning PacWest Newcomer of the Year honors in 2017, Sawyer snags her first All-PacWest team honor in 2018. Sawyer hit .365 with 46 hits, 34 RBIs, nine doubles, five home runs and one triple. She was also a perfect 11-for-11 on stolen base attempts. Additionally, Sawyer logged 14 multi-hit games, 11 multi-RBI games and reached base in 19 consecutive games. She was also near perfect in the outfield, logging a .978 fielding percentage with 43 putouts and one assist in 45 chances.

Kori Gahn represents the lone Trailblazer on the third team. Gahn lands her first All-PacWest honor after hitting .280 with 38 hits, 26 RBIs, eight doubles and three home runs. She also finished the regular season with eight multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games. Defensively, Gahn logged a .983 fielding percentage with 230 putouts and six assists in 240 chances.

Dixie State (38-8, 22-8 PacWest) opens West Region play as the No. 3 seed and will battle No. 6 seed Cal State San Bernardino (30-20, 18-16 CCAA) on Thursday at 11 a.m. Pacific Time, in Irvine, California.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.