SOUTH JORDAN — Bingham's baseball seniors went out in top form during Tuesday's 6-1 win over visiting American Fork.

Senior pitcher Ethan Fowlks pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, with senior Jackson Dial relieving him to secure five straight outs to close things. Meanwhile, senior Derek Soffe added a two-RBI single in the top of the sixth inning to add some good insurance heading into the final inning.

"I was just trying to do my job. It was a soft ball, but it just dropped. Glad I could get that done," Soffe said of what proved to be his final at-bat taken on Bingham's home field during the regular season.

A bit earlier it was Fowlks leaving the mound with a 3-1 lead in the top half of the sixth inning, receiving hearty handshakes and even a few hugs from teammates before exiting to the dugout.

"It was huge, but all the credit goes to my team. None of it for myself," Fowlks, who allowed just two hits, said. "They back up everything I do so well. That was how I wanted to go out. Definitely."

What made the senior day experience that much sweeter for the Miners was the game was won against the Cavemen. With the win, Bingham improves to 10-1 in Region 4 play and secures a No. 1 seed in the playoffs, with just one game remaining in the regular season, while American Fork falls to 8-3 in region play.

"We struggled a bit at the start of the year, but we pulled things together, and we're just rolling now," Soffe said.

Indeed the Miners have now won nine straight games, just in time for the 6A state playoffs where they'll undoubtedly be tabbed the favorite to win it all.

Starting off the scoring for Bingham was senior Parker Anderson with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the first inning for an early 1-0 lead. American Fork responded in the top of the second with Marty McCoy slapping through an RBI single to tie things at 1-1.

But Bingham retook the lead at 2-1 the very next inning courtesy of Nick Stevens roping an RBI double, with a Brandon Thomas ground-out extending the lead to 3-1 after four innings played.

"American Fork is a real tough team that is well-coached," Soffe, who broke things open in the sixth inning, said. "You have to be at your best to beat those guys, and fortunately we were able to get it done today."

Both teams will conclude regular season play Wednesday before moving on to the state playoffs.

