HOUSTON — Chris Paul willed the Houston Rockets to the Western Conference Finals, scoring 41 points on 13-of-22 shooting. He also had seven rebounds and 10 assists in the Game 5 112-100 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Paul made 8 of 10 from the 3-point line. PJ Tucker also torched the Jazz from beyond the arc, hitting 5 of 7.

Turning point: In a 20-second stretch in the fourth quarter Houston wing Gerald Green hit a 3-pointer and went coast-to-coast for after a steal to give the Rockets the lead for good, 86-82.

The hero: Mitchell, who had just 2 points (but 6 assists) in the first half, turned it on in the third quarter, scoring 22 points while dishing out three more dimes. He outscored the Rockets 22-21 in those 12 minutes as the Jazz took a 78-75 lead.

3 keys:

• For the second-straight game, the Jazz lost a guard due to injury late in the game, this time it was Donovan Mitchell, who left the game with 7:09 left in the game after a leg injury.

Donovan Mitchell was taken to the locker room with an apparent injury after colliding with James Harden. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/tVgJS9Xcb3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018

• The Jazz held Clint Capela to just 5 points and James Harden to just 18 points — he was just 1 of 7 from the 3-point line. Rudy Gobert led the defensive charge, ending the game with five blocks.

• Backup guard Utah Jazz Alec Burks scored 22 and handed out five assists in 32 minutes of work.

Series status:

Houston wins 4-1

Game 1: Houston 110, Utah 96

Game 2: Utah 116, Houston 108

Game 3: Houston 113, Utah 92

Game 4: Houston 100, Utah 87

Game 5: Houston 112, Utah 100