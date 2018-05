HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets closed the second quarter strong and lead the Utah Jazz at halftime of Game 5, 54-46.

Up 45-44 with 1:23 remaining in the half, the Rockets went on a 9-2 run thanks to two 3-pointers from Chris Paul and another from P.J. Tucker.

Houston is shooting 49 percent from the field while the Jazz have made just 40 percent of their shots. Paul leads all scorers with 15 points. Alec Burks is pacing Utah with 12.