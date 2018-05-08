Dixie State junior golfer Katie Ford made one of the field’s bigger moves up the leaderboard on day two at the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Super Region IV Championships on Tuesday at the Hillcrest Golf Club.

Ford, who started the day tied for 32nd overall, rebounded from an opening-round 80 (+8) with a 4-over 76 on her second loop to move up 10 spots into a tie for 22nd place with four others at plus-12 156 for the championship. Ford penciled in a pair of birdies on her opening nine and collected one more birdie and five pars (eight total) on the back nine.

"Katie scrambled unbelievably well today. Her putting and short game really saved her," DSU head coach Lindsey Stucki said. "I’m really pleased with the way she kept grinding on what wasn’t her best ball-striking day.”

Ford enters Wednesday’s final 18-hole round nine strokes back of California Baptist’s Jocelyn Chee Yi Min (73-74—147, +3). Dallas Baptist (293-304—597, +21) maintained its 12-shot lead on Pacific West Conference champion California Baptist (305-304—609, +33) and remained 14 strokes ahead of third-place West Texas A&M (307-304—611, +35) through 36 holes.

Wednesday’s final round at the Super Regional begins at 9:30 a.m. MT. The top-three teams, along with the top-three individual players from a non-qualifying team, will advance to the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championships, which will be held on May 16-19, at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.