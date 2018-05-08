No. 41 BYU women’s golf ties for sixth place after the first round of the 2018 NCAA Austin Regionals on Monday afternoon at the University of Texas Golf Club.

“We had a strong start and let some holes go towards the end,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “If we clean up a little bit, we will be in good shape. We did what we needed to do today, but we need to do better tomorrow.”

The Cougars fired a team score of 291 (+3) to tie with No. 14 Florida. BYU sits three strokes behind No. 35 Baylor and Virginia Tech while being one stroke ahead of No. 19 Auburn. No. 8 Texas is in the lead with a -7.

In the first round, Kendra Dalton and Rose Huang both carded a 71 (-1) and are tied for 15th, only four strokes behind the leader. Dalton birdied holes four and five, while Huang birdied on the par-5 fifth hole and the par-3 12th hole.

Naomi Soifua finished tied for 42nd, carding a 74 (+2) on day one. Like her teammates, Soifua birdied the par-5 fifth hole and the par-3 12th hole.

Annie Yang finished one stroke behind Soifua carding a 75 (+3) tying for 47th. Yang birdied on three holes in the first round: 1, 5 and 12.

Anna Kennedy rounded out the scoring for the Cougars, a stroke behind Yang. She finished the day tied for 55th carding a 76 (+4).

The BYU women’s golf team continues in the second round of play Tuesday at 9 a.m. CDT, in the 2018 NCAA Austin Regional. Live scoring can be found on the BYU women’s schedule page.