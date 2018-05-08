HOUSTON — Frustration boiled over for Donovan Mitchell after fouling out during Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Footage of the star rookie surfaced online as he strolled to the locker room of Vivint Arena complaining about Rockets star James Harden and his ability to draw fouls

"If that's what he needs to win the f---ing MVP, f--- it," Mitchell said.

With Utah trailing 3-1 entering Game 5 in Houston today, Mitchell explained the comments during Tuesday’s shootaround. He expressed regret for the situation.

"Obviously, he's the MVP. There's no doubt about that. I'm pretty sure that we've all said things that in the heat of the moment, you get upset," Mitchell explained. "It's more so about myself. You try so hard to fight back, and we did. I'm definitely upset that it came out that way. But you can't do anything about it; I understand that.

"There are cameras everywhere, and I'm getting used to that," he added. "Like I said, he is the MVP and rightfully so. I'm really focused on just going out here and seeing what we can do for Game 5, and not really the calls. That's not who I am."