SALT LAKE CITY — Although Gordon Hayward's departure last summer was disappointing for the Utah Jazz, the void did create an opportunity for Rodney Hood.

My, how things have changed.

After struggling with inconsistency and not being able to rise to the No. 1 scorer role with the Jazz over the first half of the season, Hood has experienced a diminished role with the Cleveland Cavaliers since being traded in February.

That disappointment apparently culminated with Hood refusing to enter Game 4 of the Cavs' Eastern Conferece semifinals-clinching victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Rodney Hood refused to enter the game when summoned in the fourth quarter Monday, angering a number of teammates, according to multiple sources. It was the only blemish on an otherwise impressive series sweep for the Cavs. Final Thoughts from the Qhttps://t.co/wcMQ8q0L58 — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) May 8, 2018

"This is the playoffs," an anonymous Cleveland player reportedly told The Athletic. "We're trying to win a championship. This isn't about you."

More details about Hood's situation from The Athletic article:

Not a great time for former Jazzman Rodney Hood. After being taken out of the rotation he refuses to enter the game pic.twitter.com/EA66GRuMbt — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) May 8, 2018

"Rodney, he could be better," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. "He knows that."

Cleveland general manager Koby Altman will meet with Hood, according to The Athletic. A suspension is possible.

Hood is only averaging 4.6 points and 17.0 minutes in 11 playoff games this postseason. His scoring average dropped from 16.8 points per game with the Jazz this season to 10.8 points with Cleveland.