Utah and BYU baseball will play for the fourth time this season when the two rivals meet at Smith’s Ballpark on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

The Utes lead the season series 2-1, losing the first game of the series 7-6, but winning the next two games by scores of 4-3 and 8-4.

Both sides will be looking to snap losing streaks, as Utah comes into Tuesday’s contest having lost four games in a row, while BYU enters the matchup on a six-game skid.

Probable starters for Tuesday’s game are Riley Pierce for Utah and Kenny Saenz for BYU.