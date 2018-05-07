SALT LAKE CITY — Having won the first three games in their series against the Las Vegas 51s, the Salt Lake Bees had a chance Monday night at Smith's Ballpark, to earn their first series sweep of the season.

Instead, thanks to a seven-run sixth inning by the 51s, the Bees left the ballpark in defeat.

Las Vegas defeated Salt Lake 10-8, in front of 4,678 fans, behind the efforts of Luis Guillorme (2-for-5 with a two-run homer and three RBIs) and Dominic Smith (2-for-4 with two RBIs).

Guillorme's homer was just the third of his career, which has encompassed over 500 games.

The Bees blew a three-run lead in the sixth, thanks to miserable outings by relievers Ralston Cash and Taylor Cole.

The duo combined to give up seven runs, four hits and four walks in two innings pitched.

FEELING LUCKY: When Michael Hermosillo powered a pitch over the right-field fence in the bottom of the second inning, he continued what has been a power-packed spring for the Bees.

The teams home run total is 60, the best mark in the Pacific Coast League.

Leading the charge has been the dynamic duo of Jabari Blash and Chris Carter. The pair has 20 combined homers, 10 jacks apiece. Rymer Liriano is the third-most prolific home run hitter on the roster, with six, while Hermosillo and Jose Briceno are tied for fourth place with five.

“We’ve been working on stuff in the cages, hitting wise,” Hermosillo said in an attempt to explain the power surge.

“Just trying to get everything right. Trying to create a little more launch while at the same time trying to stay consistent.”

FRIENDLY CONFINES: A cursory glance at Salt Lake season statistics from past years illustrates just how far the Bees have come this season, as far as home run hitting is concerned.

This squad is, already, just eight long balls away from tying the team's total home run mark from 2016 (68), and are more than halfway to last year's total (102).

Smith’s Ballpark, interestingly enough, has been particularly friendly to the Bees' bats this season.

Sixty-three percent (38 of 60) of the Bees' home runs this year have come at home, compared to just 44 percent (48 of 108) last season and 48 percent (33 of 60) two years ago.

EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED: Home runs are not the only evidence of improved hitting for Salt Lake. Extra base hits have come early and often — the Bees have 68 doubles so far, as well as 18 triples — and that trend continued Monday night.

Kaleb Cowart, David Fletcher and Dustin Ackley each hit a two-baser — Cowart actually hit three — helping the Bees to eight runs on ten hits.

“I think we (as a team) just go up there with a good approach,” said Carter. “When we get a good pitch we put the barrel on the ball and good things have happened.”

***

BEELINES

51s - 10

Bees - 8

In short: Bees relievers Ralston Cash and Taylor Cole gave up a combined seven runs in the sixth inning, blowing a three-run Salt Lake lead.

Record: 20-12

Up Next: Salt Lake RHP Ivan Pineyro (0-2, 4.82) at Sacramento RHP Casey Kelly (2-3, 9.25), Tuesday, 8:05 p.m.

TWITTER: @trentdwood