Dixie State stands in a two-way tie for ninth place after the opening round of play at the 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf West/South Central Regional Golf Championships on Monday at the La Paloma Golf Club.

DSU went out in the afternoon flight and posted a 13-over-par 297 to finish the first day tied with Arkansas-Fort Smith, 11 shots off the pace set by opening-round leader St. Mary’s (+286, +2), which owns a four-stroke lead on Oklahoma Christian (290, +6). Colorado Christian follows in third place at plus-7 291, followed in fourth by both California Baptist and Chico State at 8-over 292. In all, 11 shots separate the top-10 teams on the leaderboard after the first 18 holes of play.

Three Trailblazers find themselves in a logjam of 12 players tied for 30th overall at 3-over 74, including freshman Landon Anderson, who parred his first 14 holes and rolled in a birdie putt on his last hole of the day to highlight DSU’s afternoon. Senior Dalton Stanger also carded a 74, which included four birdies on his back nine, as did sophomore Jayce Frampton, who penciled in three birdies on the back side.

Junior Nicklaus Britt recorded three birdies on his first loop to join a group of seven players at plus-4 75, and freshman Spencer Wallace collected a pair of birdies on his way to a 5-over 76.

DSU will look to make a charge up the leaderboard in the second round Tuesday as the Trailblazers will be in the first pairings out beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.