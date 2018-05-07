Former BYU center Tejan Koroma is reportedly sticking around Kansas City some more.

Koroma is signing a free-agent contract with the Chiefs after trying out at the team’s three-day rookie minicamp that wrapped up Monday, according to Yahoo! Sports senior NFL writer Terez A. Paylor.

The Chiefs are signing former BYU center Tejan Koroma, per a source. Was in minicamp as a tryout player and will get a continued shot to impress — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 7, 2018

As of Monday evening, the team — coached by former BYU offensive lineman Andy Reid — hadn’t made the signing official.

Koroma tried out for Kansas City along with former BYU running back Algernon Brown and defensive lineman Handsome Tanielu.

The 6-foot, 290-pound center was a four-year starter at BYU and was named to the 2017 Pro Football Focus All-American second team as a senior. He earned numerous freshman All-American honors in 2014, including from the Football Writers Association of America.

In addition to linebacker Fred Warner, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, Koroma joins defensive back Micah Hannemann (Cleveland Browns), wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman (Arizona Cardinals) and defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile (Indianapolis Colts) as former Cougars to sign rookie free-agent deals following this year’s NFL draft.