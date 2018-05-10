UteZone.com publisher Dan Sorensen has a complete breakdown on the geographical responsibilities for the Utah football coaches with the addition of 10th assistant Gary Andersen.

Sorensen writes that Andersen has come “full circle” and will once again recruit within the state as he has in the past.

“Andersen has always had strong relationships with most of the high school coaches in the state of Utah, and he’ll be tasked with ‘building the fence’ around the state of Utah in an effort to keep more top prospects close to home.”

The recruiting-based site has a couple of other things to check out — profiles on offensive coordinator Troy Taylor and head coach Kyle Whittingham.

In other links:

— A Chicago Bears scout weighs in on sixth-round draft pick Kylie Fitts.

— Filipo Mokofisi checks in with a Green Bay Packers fan site.

— Jon Wilner’s “Pac-12 Hotline” examines conference payouts.

— C.J. Cron reflects on Albert Pujols reaching 3,000 hits. (mlb.com)