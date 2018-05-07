Baseball

Cody Lowe, Carbon (Sr.)

Had an outstanding outing on the mound last Saturday as he only allowed three runs in five innings to help lead Carbon to the 4-3 win over Grand in the 3A winners bracket.

Lowe is 7-0 on the season with 43 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched.

He’s been terrific at the plate as well this season with a .518 batting average with 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 32 RBI.

"Cody has been a starter for us since his sophomore year and has been among the state’s best hitters every year. He has played every position at one time or another but has really evolved into a great pitcher this past season. As a coach, you are blessed every once in a great while to have a player like Cody and it has been an honor to coach him for four years,” said Carbon coach Jeff Cisneros.

Softball

Dashani Purcell, Bountiful (So.)

Just a sophomore, Purcell has been instrumental in helping lead Bountiful this season as it’s tied for the Region 5 lead heading into the final week of the season.

Purcell leads the state with 13 home runs, including one in last Friday’s blowout win over Alta.

“Dashani is a sophomore and probably has the strongest arm in the state. It’s hard to hit anything by her. She can play any position on the field. She’s an outstanding student-athlete with 13 home runs and is a good runner on the base paths. Her highlight of the year was four straight home runs at the Cache Valley Invitational Tournament last week,” said Bountiful coach Butch Latey.

For the season Purcell is batting .526 with 38 RBI.

Boys Soccer

Ross DiCaprio, Park City (Sr.)

This Park City reserve player has scored just one goal all season, but to date, it’s the most important goal of the season for the Miners.

On an extremely hot day at Snow Canyon during the 3A quarterfinals last Saturday, DiCaprio came off the bench in overtime and scored the game-winner in the 88th minute.

“On a hot afternoon when a deep bench helped. Ross came on the field with the energy and drive needed to gain the victory,” said Park City coach Tom Marchant.

Boys Track

Dallin Draper, Delta (Sr.)

This senior BYU commit enjoyed a historic day on the track at last weekend’s BYU Invitational.

It started in the 100 meters as he ran a blistering 10.53, tied for the second-fastest time in state history and just .06 off the state record that has stood for 37 years.

“When I saw that time, I was pumped,” said Draper.

A little over an hour later Draper broke the 200 meters state record with a scintillating time of 21.12 from Lane 7. It eclipsed the previous state record of 21.17 which was set last year.

Girls Track

Marcie Stapley, Morgan (Sr.)

Was the top thrower among the smaller schools at the BYU Invitational last weekend.

The senior won the 3A-1A shot put contest with a put of 37’11.50 and then won the 3A-1A discus competition with a throw of 119’05.00. Stapley’s discus throw was seventh in the entire state this season.

Last month she recorded a throw of 38’06 in the shot put, which ranks sixth in the state.

Girls Golf

Faith Meza, Layton Christian (Jr.)

Heads into this Wednesday’s 2A state tournament at Rose Park Golf Course poised for a great tournament after tremendous improvement this year.

She finished with a 99.2 average to win the Region 16 championship, which was 20 strokes less than her average last season. Her best score during region play was a 92.

“Faith Meza has been a joy to coach this golf season. Very teachable and always trying to improve. Her heart is set on a golf scholarship and is fully aware what she has to do to obtain it,” said Layton Christian coach Alfred Murillo.

Meza tees off at 11 a.m. during Wednesday’s state tournament.

Boys Tennis

Kaden Craig, Orem (Sr.)

Being healthy has made all the difference this season for Kaden Craig as he heads into this week’s 4A state tournament as one of the top first singles players.

An injury in the summer after his sophomore year sidelined him for a lengthy time, and he was only able to compete in doubles toward the end of his junior year.

This season he’s anchored Orem’s rotation and is undefeated this season, and 6-0 in region play.

“The biggest deal is he’s been healthy and able to consistently practice, which has been really good for his development and game. He's been really solid for us this year,” said Orem coach AJ Young.