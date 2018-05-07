HOUSTON — Utah Jazz point guards Ricky Rubio and Dante Exum have been ruled out with left hamstring strains for Tuesday’s Game 5 in Houston, the team announced Monday.

Rubio has been out of the lineup for the Jazz since he exited Game 6 early in the first quarter of Utah’s series against Oklahoma City. Exum went to the locker room midway through the third quarter of Sunday night’s Game 4 against the Rockets after limping off the court.

Rubio averaged 14 points, 7 assists and 7.3 rebounds during the Oklahoma City series, while Exum is averaging 5.1 points, 1 assist and 1.4 rebounds while playing in every playoff game for the Jazz. Notably, Exum was James Harden’s primary defender for much of Utah’s Game 2 win in Houston.

The Jazz are down 3-1 to the Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals and look to keep their season alive with a win on Tuesday at the Toyota Center at 6 p.m. MT.