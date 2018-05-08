Dixie State junior golfer Katie Ford stands in a tie for 32nd place after the opening round of play at the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Super Region IV Championships on Monday at the Hillcrest Golf Club.

Ford is in a group of three players tied at 8-over 80 after she penciled in one eagle and nine pars during her opening loop. Her eagle, which came on the par-5 fourth hole (Ford’s 13th hole of the day), was the only eagle carded in the 66-player field on the day.

"Katie struck the ball well today and we feel pretty positive about how she hit the ball," DSU head coach Lindsey Stucki said. "We both felt her score didn't reflect the way she hit it today. Although she played a little tentative today, I see her definitely going out there [Tuesday] with a plan to be more aggressive."

Ford’s 80 is eight shots off the pace set by West Texas A&M’s Jelina Fernando and the Dallas Baptist duo of Brinn Fariss and Addison Mitchell, who all sit atop the player leaderboard at even-par 72. DBU (293, +5) also owns a 12-shot lead on Pacific West Conference champion California Baptist (305, +17) and is 14 strokes clear of WTAMU (307, +19) through 18 holes.

Round two at the Super Regional begins at 9:30 a.m. MT.

