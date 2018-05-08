Survival in the league race and the final outcome in the Deseret First Duel are at stake for BYU baseball this week.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Cougars play at Utah in Salt Lake City in the fourth contest this season against the Utes.

Utah, now 12-32, has a 2-1 advantage over BYU this year and lead in the tie-breaking run differential, 18-14. That means BYU needs to win by five runs over the Utes to secure a ninth Deseret Duel trophy.

Left-hand junior Kenny Saenz (1-2, 6.95) will be the Cougars’ starting pitcher against Utah.

BYU, now 19-23 overall and 8-13 in the West Coast Conference, is still in the hunt for a berth in the WCC Tournament. The Cougars need to sweep this week at San Francisco, starting the three-game series with the Dons on Thursday afternoon.

Ralph R. Zobell has worked for BYU Athletic Media Relations in various capacities for over 30 years. You can view his bio at byucougars.com/staff/athletics/ralph-zobell or contact him at ralph_zobell@byu.edu.