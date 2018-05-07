For the second time this season, Dixie State pitcher Cambrie Hazel has been named Pacific West Conference Softball Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Hazel threw eight innings in Dixie State’s sweep of Academy of Art in the final doubleheader of the regular season that was streamed live on ESPN3. In the opening game, she threw 7.2 innings with only one earned run allowed on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts. She finished with a no-decision, and the Trailblazers went on to win in extra innings. In the second game of the doubleheader, Hazel faced the final two batters and earned the save in the 8-5 victory, giving Dixie State a 22-8 record in conference play to finish the regular season.

The award marks Hazel’s sixth PacWest weekly award of the season, having earned four PacWest Pitcher of the Week awards to go with the two Freshman of the Week honors.

The Trailblazers open the 2018 NCAA Division II West Regionals against Cal State San Bernardino on Thursday at 11 a.m. Pacific Time, in Irvine, California.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.