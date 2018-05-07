BYU junior catcher Libby Sugg has earned her second West Coast Conference Softball Player of the Week award this season, the league office announced Monday.

Sugg batted .733 with six runs on 11 hits in five games this week for the Cougars. She tallied seven RBIs with five doubles and one home run. Sugg also posted a slugging percentage of 1.267.

It is BYU’s fourth Player of the Week award in 2018, and Sugg is the second Cougar to repeat a weekly honor this season. Lexi Tarrow and Rylee Jensen have also earned the award. Kerisa Viramontes is a two-time WCC Pitcher of the Week recipient, while Arissa Paulson and Autumn Moffat have also received nods.

Pacific senior Marissa Young was named WCC Pitcher of the Week. Read the full release on the WCC website.

The Cougars host LMU in a three-game series this weekend, beginning with a doubleheader on Friday at 5 and 7 p.m. MDT. The seniors will be celebrated after Saturday's game at 1 p.m. MDT.

Player of the Week also nominated: Talli Shepherd, Pacific; Hailey Sparacino, Saint Mary’s

Pitcher of the Week also nominated: Kerisa Viramontes, BYU