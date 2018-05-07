I believe in this place, I believe in what we are doing here and the direction the program is headed.

In her first three seasons as Utah’s women’s basketball coach, Lynne Roberts has compiled a 52-44 record, taken the Utes to the postseason three straight years and seen seven players earn All-Pac-12 selections.

She was rewarded for that effort with a contract extension through 2023, the school announced Monday.

“I believe in this place, I believe in what we are doing here and the direction the program is headed,” Roberts said in a statement. “I have an amazing staff that works so hard and deserves an incredible amount of credit for that positive direction. I am excited about this contract extension because we still have work to do."

Utah is coming off an 18-14 season — Roberts’ second 18-win season in her time as head coach — that ended with a 1-1 mark in the WNIT.

The Utes have made it to the WNIT each of Roberts’ three seasons. In her first year, Utah reached the third round of the postseason tourney.

Individual honors have also come Utah's way during her tenure. Megan Huff and Emily Potter have earned first-team all-conference honors under Roberts’ tutelage, and the Utes have 16 Pac-12 All-Academic honorees over the past three years.

“We really like the direction Lynne is taking us, and the contract extension affirms our support for our women’s basketball program, which we think has a bright future under Lynne’s leadership,” Utah athletic director Chris Hill said in a statement. “We’re elated that Lynne wants to stay at Utah and compete for championships.”

Roberts has 273 career wins in 16 seasons as a head coach, including nine years at Pacific and four at Chico State.

“I am so thankful to be working at a great institution like Utah,” Roberts said. “I have been so inspired by the terrific administration here, led by President Ruth Watkins and the best athletic director in the country in Chris Hill. Starting from the top, the administration really puts coaches in a position to be successful. This Utah community is so fun to be a part of and I’m blessed to call Salt Lake City home.”

With the extension in hand, Roberts has her eyes set on the further development of the program. The Utes have defeated at least one top-25-ranked team each year under Roberts and received votes in both major polls.

"As proud as I am of what we’ve achieved in these three years, my expectation is to use this extension to work even harder to take the Utah women’s basketball program to new heights — in the Pac-12 and on the national scale,” she said.