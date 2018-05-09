BYU's football coaches have been busy recruiting the past few weeks, offering multiple scholarships. They were offered to Darnell Washington, Cameron Wiley, Preston Williams, Beau Taylor, Greg Oliver III and Raleek Brown.

"Darnell Washington (Class of 2020) is a tight end and defensive end for Desert Pines (Las Vegas)," writes Tyler Christensen. "The 6’7″ 245 pound sophomore runs a 4.69 forty and has a 32.5 inch vertical. He already has scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Southern Utah, USC, Utah, Utah State, and Vanderbilt."

Russian recruit not coming to BYU

The Cougar basketball coaching staff has been recruiting Russian forward Agasiy Tonoyan. But Tonoyan won't be coming to BYU, according to Vanquish the Foe.

"Tonoyan tried to get into BYU before the 2017-2018 season, but his TOEFL examine (English Language Proficiency Test) scores were not high enough to be accepted to BYU," writes Robby McCombs. "Tonoyan took the TOEFL again in early April with hopes of getting admitted to BYU, but it appears he ran into the same setback. Tonoyan’s English skills have always been a work in progress, and they are the main reason for why he will not be attending BYU."

Scouts' take on Warner

Ninersnation.com reports on what anonymous NFL scouts think about former Cougar and San Francisco 49er linebacker Fred Warner.

