Real Salt Lake was looking to do two things Sunday evening they had never done before. One: win a game on the road this season and two: Beat Orlando City for the first time in its history. Things looked great to start for the Claret and Cobalt, as Corey Baird scored in the 12th minute. The team even took a 1-0 lead into halftime. But, the second half was a different story. A flurry of 3 goals in 18 minutes ended Real’s chances, as they lost 3-1 against Orlando City.

Nick Rimando (4.5) — Things were looking good in the first half with what looked like a shutout for Rimando. However, the second half rapidly changed. With two header goals and a deflection goal, you can't blame Rimando for it all, but they did get past him.

Pablo Ruiz (4.5) — Ruiz got beat in the 60th minute, as Dominic Dwyer went up in front of him for the goal. The defender should have known better from the scouting report that Dwyer had made a previous 5 goals in 5 matches. Now, tack on another one.

Nick Besler (5) — In the 60th minute, it looked like Besler would clear the ball away, but Orlando City got it back and Dwyer finished the rest. It was an unlucky outcome for Besler and Real.

Justen Glad (4.5) — The struggle was real for Glad. Ruiz and himself struggled to communicate on the first header, and then the 63rd-minute goal by Ludovic Lamine Sané was another error between Beckerman and himself. Not a good day to play center back.

Brooks Lennon (6.5) — Another strong outing for Lennon on the defensive end. Lennon has found himself a spot on the field, and he proved that with great 1 v. 1 play. When he needed to make stops, he made them happen.

Damir Kreilach (7) — A beautiful ball from Kreilach gave Baird a great opportunity that Real capitalized on. As a new addition, Kreilach is becoming more comfortable in the style that Real is looking to play.

Albert Rusnák (7) — In the 48th minute, Rusnák had loads of space in the attacking third and had a go from distance that nailed off the right post, that he would have loved to get back. In terms of the midfield play, Rusnák and company are improving, but they still lost the possession battle 53 percent to 47 percent against Orlando City.

Kyle Beckerman (6) — On paper, Beckerman did not have a very big impact on the game. However, even though he took no shots, Beckerman was his enforcing self, as he manned the middle of the field and brought his consistent, physical play.

Joao Plata (6.5) — Plata had two great looks on the evening, but none of them found the back of the net. Real is struggling to score consistently, and having Plata back full strength should elevate the team to having a better attacking third.

Corey Baird (7) — Baird continues to show he is deserving to play. With his chip goal in the 12th minute, Baird netted his 2nd goal of the season. In the 34th minute, he looked to have a second goal, but it ricocheted off the left post. The good news for Baird was that he got behind the defense many times throughout the evening. Now, he will have to put home those opportunities.

Jefferson Savarino (6) — Savarino, like Plata, took only two shots, but the same result followed. There was extra creativity in his game against Orlando City, as he tried to get his teammates involved. Hopefully, we will see more of that in future games.

Substitutes:

Luis Silva (5.5) — Sliva subbed in for Corey Baird in the 79th minute. It was great to have a Silva sighting on Sunday night. Even though he did not get much play time, Real will look to him moving forward to create offense.

Sebastian Saucedo (N/A) — In the 82nd minute, Ruiz was subbed out for Saucedo.

Shane Reinhard is a graduate of Weber State University and a teacher and coach at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Ogden, Utah. Email: sreinhard@stjosephutah.com. Follow on Twitter @hoopsters12.