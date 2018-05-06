SALT LAKE CITY — Tied at three runs apeice in the bottom of the eighth inning, it seemed likely that the Salt Lake Bees and the Las Vegas 51's would play into extra innings.

Bees slugger Chris Carter had other plans, however.

Carter hit a clutch two-run triple, scoring both David Fletcher and Jose Fernandez. Those runs gave Salt Lake the lead, its third of the day and — after a scoreless ninth inning by Bees reliever Adam Hofcket — a 5-3 victory.

"I had a good approach and put the barrel on the ball," said Carter. "I just tried to hit the ball hard and get the guys in."

INSIDE THE PARK: In addition to scoring the game-winning run, Fletcher had an inside-the-park home run.

The four-baser came in the bottom of the third inning, when Fletcher drilled a fly ball off the left-field fence. The ball richoeted away from Las Vegas left fielder Cody Asche, and by the time the former Chicago White Sox caught up with it, Fletcher was on his way home.

Jose: Hey Fletch, you're going to hit an inside the park home run

Fletch: 😲



Fletcher gets his 4th homer of the year the hard way.



B3| Bees 2, Las Vegas 0 pic.twitter.com/67w7D1vAWV — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 7, 2018

"If anyone was going to do it he was," said Carter. "He been really good for us this year, and that was fun to watch."

THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE: While Fletcher’s hit-streak ended at 16 games Saturday night, Fernandez continued his through Sunday, setting a new career-high in the process. Fernandez, whose streak now stands at 17 games, doubled in the first inning of the contest against the 51’s, scoring Fletcher.

Jose Fernandez extended his hitting streak to 17 straight with a first inning double to score David Fletcher.

T2| Bees 1, Las Vegas 0 pic.twitter.com/lEy8H1cAVU — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 7, 2018

The two-baser was the sixth double Fernandez has hit during his career-best run, in addition to a triple and three home runs.

BYE BYE BLASH: Jabari Blash, the PCL player of the month of April, made his Angels debut Sunday after being recalled by the big league team.

He finished the game against the Seattle Mariners, a bout Los Angeles won 8-2, 1-for-4 with a base hit and a run scored.

While with the Bees, Blash was the premier power hitter in minor league baseball, totaling 10 homers, eight doubles and 25 RBIs in 23 games played.

60 PITCHES: Left hander John Lamb got the start for Salt Lake, and like each of his previous outings this season, he threw 60 pitches, give or take a few.

Against Albuquerque in the season opener, Lamb threw 61 pitches. Five days later, against El Paso, he threw 53 pitches in four innings of scoreless baseball.

Lamb followed up those outings by tossing 65, 61, 61, 69 and 69 pitches in five subsequent starts.

He put in his best performance of the season Sunday night, pitching five scoreless innings of one-hit baseball. Once again, his pitch count was in the sixties, at 64.

The flow was working today. 5 shutout innings for John Lamb allowing a single hit while striking out 6. pic.twitter.com/iqm9MUGbOA — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 7, 2018

The reason for the pitch limit is simple — the Angels are grooming Lamb for a long reliever role.

If this season has been any indication, Lamb is ideally suited for the job, as he is 1-0 with an ERA under 4.00.