SALT LAKE CITY — The Houston Rockets will have a chance to close out this Western Conference semifinals series at home after cruising to a 100-87 victory in Game 4.

Houston led the entire game as the Rockets swept both contests at Vivint Arena.

Turning point: Dante Exum gave the Jazz offense life in the first quarter, scoring nine points, but had to be taken out after being whistled for three fouls. He returned in the third quarter, only to leave the game again, this time because of a hamstring injury.

The hero: After a slow start, Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points in the second quarter on his way to 27 team-high points.

3 keys:

• The Jazz went on an 18-6 run in the fourth quarter to cut the Rockets’ lead to five points, but that was as close as the home team would get.

• Rockets center Clint Capela guarded the rim all night (he had five blocks) while also scoring 12 on 6-of-11 shooting. He also collected a game-high 15 rebounds

• Usual Utah Jazz starting point guard Ricky Rubio, who was listed as questionable going into Sunday’s contest, missed his fourth straight game.

Series status:

Houston leads 3-1

Game 1: Houston 110, Utah 96

Game 2: Utah 116, Houston 108

Game 3: Houston 113, Utah 92

Game 4: Houston 100, Utah 87

Game 5: Utah at Houston, Tuesday, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 6: Houston at Utah, Thursday, May 10, TBD, ESPN*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, Monday, May 14, TBD, TNT*

*if necessary