Donovan Mitchell ended the first half with a series of and-one plays to ignite the Vivint Arena crowd and Twitter. He erupted for 13 of his 15 points in the second quarter alone.

Some enterprising Utahn will make Donovan Mitchell ice cream scoops in the very near future. — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) May 7, 2018

James Harden: 2-1 with an eight-point lead. We are in charge.



Donovan Mitchell: Do you feel in charge? pic.twitter.com/IJAg5WPXu6 — The Ringer (@ringer) May 7, 2018

Fool PJ Tucker once, shame on you. Fool PJ Tucker twice, Donovan Mitchell cant put the blame on you. pic.twitter.com/2WPzlp86Fh — Pettywise (@World_Wide_Wob) May 7, 2018

#houatuta Here comes the kid. 🕷️🕷️🕷️ — Jeffrey Riley (@Ihatethisugh1) May 7, 2018

Mitchell making it happen 🔥🔥🔥 — 👤 (@iAmEricTune) May 7, 2018

Donovan Mitchell is too nasty. Future superstar in the making — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) May 7, 2018

Donovan Mitchell is attacking the basket and starting to see results. When he settles for those treys, he lets up on the defense. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) May 7, 2018

Royce O’Neale exploded with a hard dunk on Clint Capela.

Watch:

Royce O’Neale has something against Capela, my goodness!! pic.twitter.com/N8nVmEQJS3 — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 7, 2018

Royce O'Neale with the big dunk on Clint Capela. pic.twitter.com/Cdh4Q2zhEG — RealGM (@RealGM) May 7, 2018

O'NEALE THROWS DOWN A NASTY ONE 😷😷😷😷😷🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Jazz pic.twitter.com/oZao1B9jb6 — Off the Glass (@otgbasketball) May 7, 2018

Reactions:

That would be the definition of taking it to the rim hard. — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) May 7, 2018

O’neale just put a poster on Capela 👀 — Wacka🤔 (@mr_wacka) May 7, 2018

O’Neale just posterized capella — King E. 🐺 (@TroiSuave) May 7, 2018

I'd say Royce O'Neale is fine. Monster dunk over Capela there. #Jazz cut lead to 10, crowd very much back into this one. — Stefano Fusaro (@FusaroESPN) May 7, 2018

Capela's people can drop it back off to Gobert's people while they bring the body to the morgue after that last O'Neale dunk. https://t.co/OoiN5m6pgw — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) May 7, 2018

National media and fans agreed that the Jazz suffered from some brutal whistles in the opening two quarters.

The margin for error is already razor thin for these Jazz against Houston, and they're getting some brutal whistles early to boot. Dante Exum, their best player so far, with a phantom third foul (after a very questionable second). — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) May 7, 2018

James Harden is the best actor in the league. He draws fouls like no other. Dante Exum gets his third foul with 29.7 seconds left. Fans chant "ref you suck! ref you suck!" — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) May 7, 2018

Dante Exum (and the entire Utah crowd) was livid at this foul call. He hit Harden on the head while shooting a three. Pretty clear foul. pic.twitter.com/7guhUXns1V — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) May 7, 2018

Quin Synder may have just won the Rockets the game. Or lost the Jazz the game. How do you leave Exum in with 2 fouls in the 1st quarter?? Their best player this game and probably the best defender on Harden. Thanks, Quin 🚀 — Jim O’Shea (@JimOShea4) May 7, 2018

Calm down, fans. You can’t blame the refs........except, of course, for all the times you can. — Jimbo Slice (@JimboRudding) May 7, 2018

Dante Exum, before he went to the bench with three fouls, won the heart of Twitter for his nine points off the bench.

Dante Exum has gone full summer league Exum. — “Playoff SLC D” (@slcdunk) May 7, 2018

Dante Exum is playing more and more reflexively with every game that's gone on these playoffs. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) May 7, 2018

Look at the faith from Snyder leaving Exum on James Harden with 2 fouls. Imagine seeing that a couple years ago. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) May 7, 2018

Even if the Jazz lose this series, the resurrection of Exum is a great development moving forward. — Benjamin Park (@BenjaminEPark) May 7, 2018

Dante Exum has been relentless going to the cup in this game so far. #Jazz — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) May 7, 2018

Didn’t know Dante Exum was this good. — Jone (@heeljone) May 7, 2018

I see you Exum 👀 — Joey Hall (@JHall2711) May 7, 2018

The margin for error is already razor thin for these Jazz against Houston, and they're getting some brutal whistles early to boot. Dante Exum, their best player so far, with a phantom third foul (after a very questionable second). — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) May 7, 2018

The Utah Jazz went on a blocking spree in the first quarter. Rudy Gobert, Jae Crowder and Mitchell all partook in a block party.

Well at least the Jazz have got their swats in order. #HOUatUTA — Yunnie (@yunniekim) May 7, 2018

Jae Crowder: known rim protector — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) May 7, 2018

Jae Crowder with 2 blocks 🔥🔥🔥 — WHO LEE ON (@JGx801) May 7, 2018

Jae Crowder just send back two shots. They were mean too. — Burke Walquist (@B_Dub317) May 7, 2018

Donovan Mitchell really jumped over Clint Capela on a block attempt 😳 pic.twitter.com/9RZ8gymInf — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 7, 2018

Jae Crowder with some aggressive defense. Jazz showing some life. #HOUatUTA — David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) May 7, 2018