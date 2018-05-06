SALT LAKE CITY — The Houston Rockets used strong stretches at the beginning and end of the second quarter to build a 58-48 lead over the Utah Jazz at halftime of Game 4 of the teams' playoff series Sunday night at Vivint Arena.

After opening up a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Rockets led by as many as 15 in the second before the Jazz cut the deficit to five with less than two minutes to play.

Houston scored seven of the half's final nine points, however, to get its lead.

James Harden leads all scorers with 18 points while Donovan Mitchell has 15 for Utah.