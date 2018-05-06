SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will be playing without their floor general for yet another postseason contest.

After being upgraded to a questionable status on Saturday afternoon, the team has officially ruled Ricky Rubio out of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals today versus the Houston Rockets.

Rubio has missed the last four games with a left hamstring strain. Veteran forward Derrick Favors is also listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain.

"He’s shooting. He’s making progress,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said ahead of Game 3. “How much progress? It’s always hard to gauge.”

Utah trails the Rockets, 2-1, in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is set for 6 p.m. today in Vivint Arena.