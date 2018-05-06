Scott G Winterton,
Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) sporting a Rookie definition hoodie walks onto the floor during a timeout in the final moments of the game as the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets play game two of the NBA playoffs at the Toyota Center in Houston on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will be playing without their floor general for yet another postseason contest.

After being upgraded to a questionable status on Saturday afternoon, the team has officially ruled Ricky Rubio out of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals today versus the Houston Rockets.

Rubio has missed the last four games with a left hamstring strain. Veteran forward Derrick Favors is also listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain.

"He’s shooting. He’s making progress,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said ahead of Game 3. “How much progress? It’s always hard to gauge.”

Utah trails the Rockets, 2-1, in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is set for 6 p.m. today in Vivint Arena.

Eric Woodyard
Eric Woodyard Eric Woodyard is a Deseret News sports writer covering the Utah Jazz.
