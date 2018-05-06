The popularity and quality of girls pole vaulting in Utah has made huge strides over the past three years, and that trend continued on Friday at the Herriman Twilight Invitational.

Syracuse senior Lexi Wightman and Bingham sophomore Hannah Stetler both set new state records by clearing 12’00 during an exciting pole vault competition that featured most of the top athletes in the state.

Syracuse senior Lexi Wightman clears 12'00 in the pole vault competition at the Herriman Twilight Invitational to set a new state record. pic.twitter.com/y58heNg3Jq — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) May 6, 2018

“It was a stacked competition. The crowd really got into it and that helped a lot. The announcer did a great job of making it exciting as well,” said Syracuse coach Brian Berrong.

Stetler and Westlake’s Adara Christensen set the state record at last year’s state meet by each clearing 11’11.75. A year later, Stetler combined with Wightman to boost the record slightly higher.

Wightman moved to Utah from Idaho last summer, and she comes from a strong family of track athletes that includes six older brother and sisters.

Wightman has previously vaulted as high as 12’03 at smaller dual meets, but Friday’s accomplishment came at an official UHSAA sanctioned meet, which qualifies her jump for the state record book.