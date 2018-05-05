SALT LAKE CITY — Rymer Liriano had a two-home run game, leading the way as the Salt Lake Bees defeated the Las Vegas 51s 11-5 on Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark.

Liriano’s multi-homer game was the sixth by a Bees player this year, as he joined Ryan Schimpf, Michael Hermosillo, Chris Carter, Jabari Blash and Sherman Johnson.

“Just good approach, and that’s what happened tonight with those two homers,” Liriano said.

Jose Fernandez and Francisco Arcia also added to the homer fest, with Fernandez launching a solo shot in the second inning and Arcia hitting a two-run shot to right field in the eighth inning. Liriano’s dingers came in the third inning and the fifth inning. The Bees are now 15-2 when they score six runs or more.

Salt Lake broke open a tie game in the third inning with six runs. Hermosillo started things off with an RBI single, then Arcia stole home. A wild pitch from Corey Oswalt gave the Bees their third run of the inning, then Liriano’s three-run shot gave Salt Lake six in the frame.

Salt Lake pitcher Sean Isaac, added to the Bees on Saturday, got the win. Isaac pitched 2.2 innings in the win, allowing two runs and striking out three. Starting pitcher Osmer Morales went four innings, allowing one earned run and striking out four 51s.

The Bees’ win, combined with El Paso’s loss to Albuquerque, moved Salt Lake into first place in the Pacific Coast League Pacific Southern Division for the first time in the 2018 season.

CINCO DE MAYO: On Friday and Saturday night, the Salt Lake Bees rebranded as Las Abejas de Salt Lake as part of Minor League Baseball’s Hispanic/Latino outreach program, dubbed “Copa de la Diversion.” As part of the initiative, the Bees wore special yellow “Abejas” jerseys with black sleeves and black hats featuring the interlocking “SL” logo and yellow brims. The game was broadcast in Spanish on Juan 1600 AM, and a PA announcer announced the players in Spanish as they walked up to the plate. Fans were also treated to a postgame firework show. The Bees will wear the Las Abejas de Salt Lake uniforms on June 10thand 11th.

STREAK SAVER: Fernandez extended his career-high hitting streak to 16 on Saturday night, hitting a home run in the second inning to open scoring for Salt Lake.

TRANSACTION TRACKER: On Saturday, Salt Lake added right-handed pitcher Sean Isaac and sent right-handed pitcher Greg Belton to Double-A Inland Empire.

BEELINES

Bees — 11

51s — 5

In short: Rymer Liriano had a two-home run game, leading the way as the Salt Lake Bees defeated the Las Vegas 51s 11-5 on Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark.

Record: 19-11

Up next: Las Vegas (LHP T.J. Conlon, 1-2, 6.75 ERA) at Salt Lake (LHP John Lamb, 1-0, 3.97 ERA), Sunday, 6:35 p.m.