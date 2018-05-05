Personal bests and regional qualifiers highlighted the Sacramento State Open as the No. 7 BYU men’s track and field team and the No. 35 women’s team competed at Hornet Stadium on Saturday.

“I think this was a good meet,” head coach Ed Eyestone said. “We accomplished some of our goals — to improve our regional marks — and saw athletes who have been on the outside looking in punch their ticket to regionals.”

BYU secured the top-four spots in the 3,000m steeplechase. Porter Reddish finished first (8:43.00), Garrett Marsing followed in second (8:55.18), Cade Perry came in third (9:07.33) and Alex Hedquist rounded out the group in fourth (9:18.76). Reddish and Marsing’s finishes were both personal bests and regional qualifying times.

Jacob Foutz threw a personal record in the hammer throw at 61.19m.

Tomi Adegoke finished first in the long jump while earning a personal best mark of 7.50m.

Clark Brown finished second in the 200m with a time of 21.01.

Sarah Musselman secured her regional qualifying time in the 3,000m steeplechase and earned a personal best with her first-place finish (10:25.99).

Karina Haymore ran a collegiate best in the 800m with her time of 2:09.06. Taylor Cox finished right behind her to earn a PR (2:10.64).

“We had nice performances all around,” Eyestone said.

The Cougars return home for the BYU Last Chance Meet on May 11-12, at the Clarence F. Robison Track and Field Complex. This will be the last meet of the regular season.

