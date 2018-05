Sunday, May 6, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Florida at Texas A&M, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Rockies at Mets, AT&T SportsNet, 11 a.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Stanford at Utah, Pac-12, 11:30 a.m.

Dodgers at Padres, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Cubs at Cardinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

GOLF

GolfSixes, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.

Wells Fargo Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

Insperity Invitational, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Texas Classic, GOLF, 3:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF: South Korea vs. Canada, NHLTV, 4 a.m.

IIHF: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, NHLTV, 8 a.m.

IIHF: Slovakia vs. Switzerland, NHLTV, noon

Bruins at Lightning, NBC, 1 p.m.

Golden Knights at Sharks, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Ruffian Stakes, ALT, 3 p.m.

LACROSSE

Ivy League championship, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Women: Patriot League championship, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

Men: NCAA Selection Show, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Fox Sports 1, noon

Southern Nationals, Fox Sports 1, 4 p.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 9:30 a.m.)

NBA

Warriors at Pelicans, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Rockets at Jazz, TNT, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Manchester City vs. Huddersfield, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, KMYU, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas at LSU, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Cal, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, Pac-12, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach: NCAA tournament, ESPN2, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN, noon)

Huntington Beach Open, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Cubs at Cardinals, AM-700, 6 p.m.

51s at Bees, FM-106.9, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Rockets at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, AM-700/FM-104.7, 3 p.m.

Monday, May 7, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Florida St. at Clemson, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Twins at Cardinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 9 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF: U.S. vs. Germany, NHLTV, 8 a.m.

IIHF: Canada vs. Denmark, NHLTV, noon

Capitals at Penguins, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Predators at Jets, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Celtics at 76ers, TNT, 4 p.m.

Raptors at Cavaliers, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

51s at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah, Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Angels at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, Pac-12, 6:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF: Austria vs. Slovakia, NHLTV, 8 a.m.

IIHF: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, NHLTV, noon

Playoffs, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Jazz at Rockets, TNT, 6 p.m.

Pelicans at Warriors, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Swansea vs. Southampton, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

BYU at Utah, AM-700/AM-960/FM-94.5, 6 p.m.

Bees at River Cats, FM-106.9, 8 p.m.

NBA

Jazz at Rockets, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

TELEVISION

HOCKEY

IIHF: Switzerland vs. Belarus, NHLTV, 8 a.m.

IIHF: Finland vs. Denmark, NHLTV, noon

Playoffs, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

MLB

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

Angels at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 1 p.m.

Red Sox at Yankees, ESPN, 5 p.m.

NBA

Playoffs, TNT, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Manchester City vs. Brighton, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Sounders, Fox Sports 1, 5:30 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Bees at River Cats, FM-97.5, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

Fresno FC at Real Monarchs, AM-700, 1 p.m.

Pride at Royals, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 10, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Auburn at Mississippi, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Brewers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Twins at Angels, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

GOLF

Players Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF: U.S. vs. Latvia, NHLTV, 8 a.m.

IIHF: Norway vs. Canada, NHLTV, noon

IIHF: Czech Republic vs. Russia, NHLTV, 8 p.m.

NBA

Playoffs, ESPN, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

West Ham vs. Manchester United, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ACC tournament, AT&T SportsNet, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Oregon at Cal, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

BYU at San Francisco, AM-960/FM-94.5, 4 p.m.

Bees at River Cats, AM-1280, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 11, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Savannah St. at Bethune-Cookman, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, noon, 5 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Brewers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., Pac-12, 8 p.m.

GOLF

Players Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF: Denmark vs. Norway, NHLTV, 8 a.m.

IIHF: U.S. vs. South Korea, NHLTV, noon

MOTORSPORTS

Kansas 400 qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 4:30 p.m.

Kansas 250, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 p.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 3 p.m.)

NBA

Playoffs, ESPN, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

RUGBY

Elite at Warriors, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ACC semifinals, AT&T SportsNet, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

SEC semifinals, ESPNU, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Oregon at Cal, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

LMU at BYU, BYUtv, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at CS Fullerton, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

BYU at San Francisco, AM-960/FM-94.5, 4 p.m.

Bees at River Cats, AM-1280, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 12, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, ESPN2, noon

Nationals at Diamondbacks, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Brewers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

Lomachenko vs. Linares, ESPN, 6 p.m.

UFC 224 prelims, FX, 6 p.m.

Bellator 199, Paramount, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Players Championship, NBC, noon

Rocco Forte Open, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF: Slovakia vs. Sweden, NHLTV, 4 a.m.

IIHF: Denmark vs. South Korea, NHLTV, 8 a.m.

IIHF: Canada vs. Finland, NHLTV, noon

Playoffs, NBC, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Lazaro Barrera Memorial Stakes, ALT, 5 p.m.

LACROSSE

NCAA first round, ESPNU, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Grand Prix of Spain qualifying, ESPN2, 7 a.m.

IndyCar Grand Prix, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas 400, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Teams TBA, FOX, 7:30 a.m.

Teams TBA, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 a.m.

NWSL: Thorns vs. Pride, LIFE, 1:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, KMYU, 7 p.m.

Rapids vs. Red Bulls, ALT, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

AAC championship, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

ACC championship, ESPN, 10 a.m.

C-USA championship, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, Pac-12 Mountain, noon

LMU at BYU, BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Teams TBA, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

SEC championship, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

TRACK

IAAF Diamond League, NBCSN, 5 a.m.

Pac-12 championship, Pac-12, 6:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

BYU at San Francisco, AM-960/FM-94.5, 2 p.m.

Bees at Grizzlies, AM-1280, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, AM-700/FM-104.7, 7 p.m.