Saint Mary’s College strengthened its bid for first place in the West Coast Conference with a 7-1 victory on Saturday for a sweep over BYU baseball.

The win propelled the Gaels to a 29-19 overall mark and a 13-8 record in the WCC. The finale of the three-game series was the first start for Lehi freshman Drew Zimmerman who threw five innings in the loss (2-2) as the Cougars fell to 19-23 and 8-13.

BYU foiled a first-inning delayed double steal attempt with a 0-2 count on the batter. Catcher Noah Hill fired to shortstop Daniel Schneemann covering second, and he noticed the Gael runner breaking for home. Schneemann fired to Nate Favero at third, who tossed to Hill in the rundown, and Schneemann ended up making the inning-ending tag.

The Cougars fell behind in the second frame when SMC scored a pair of unearned runs on an error by first baseman Brian Hsu.

The lone run came from Brock Hale’s double off the center field wall to plate Brennon Anderson who had gotten aboard on a single in the eighth inning.

BYU takes a break from WCC action by next playing at Utah on Tuesday in the finale of the Deseret First Duel at 6 p.m., in Salt Lake City.

Ralph R. Zobell has worked for BYU Athletic Media Relations in various capacities for over 30 years. You can view his bio at byucougars.com/staff/athletics/ralph-zobell or contact him at ralph_zobell@byu.edu.