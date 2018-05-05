The bats remained alive for BYU softball in a doubleheader at San Diego on Saturday afternoon as the Cougars won game one, 5-1, and game two, 6-1, at the USD Softball Complex.

"We played two solid games again today,” BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. “Our pitching was outstanding, giving up just two runs on the day."

The Cougars (33-20, 11-1 West Coast Conference) totaled 38 hits on the weekend, including 11 in both games of the doubleheader, while holding the Toreros (25-27, 4-11 WCC) to five and four hits, respectively. Bridget Fleener and Libby Sugg both went 4-for-6 through both games.

Game one

Sugg, Fleener and Alexa Strid all went 2-for-3 at the plate. Fleener led the team with two RBIs, while Sugg, Strid and Brooke Vander Heide each drove in a run. Lexi Tarrow also went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs.

Autumn Moffat pitched a complete game and did not issue any walks.

San Diego got on the board first in the bottom of the third when Sarah Stone sent a solo shot over the left-center fence to take a 1-0 lead.

BYU responded in the top of the fourth to even the score, 1-1. Briielle Breland singled up the middle to lead off. Lexi Tarrow laid down a bunt single and later advanced to second while Breland got caught at third. Fleener sent an RBI single to center field and Tarrow came across to tie it up.

The Cougars added three runs in the top of the sixth on four hits. Sugg led off with a double to left field before Erin Miklus came in as a pinch-runner and then advanced on a wild pitch. Fleener doubled to left center to score Miklus and go up 2-1.

Ashley Godfrey pinch ran for Fleener and came home as Strid doubled to left field. A single to center field brought Vander Heide in to make it 4-1.

In the seventh inning, Tarrow tripled down the right-field line. Sugg delivered with a sacrifice fly to center field as Tarrow crossed the plate for Cougars’ final run.

Game two

Four Cougars earned two hits apiece in the second matchup. Jensen, Sugg and Fleener all went 2-for-3 and Alldredge went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Kerisa Viramontes recorded three strikeouts in the circle and improved to 18-6 on the season.

BYU took an early 3-0 lead in the first on four hits, including three-consecutive RBI doubles. Jensen led off with a bunt single. Sugg doubled to left field with two outs to score Jensen for the first run. Fleener then doubled down the right-field line to bring Sugg in, followed by Strid’s double to left field as Fleener came across to make it 3-0.

San Diego’s Lauren Kane homered to center field with two outs in the bottom of the second to make it 3-1.

In the third frame, Sugg led off with a double to right field. Fleener then singled to center field to put runners on the corners. Caitlyn Alldredge singled to center field, bringing both runners in for a 5-1 advantage.

Two Torero fielding errors put a BYU runner on base and resulted in a run. Sugg reached first before Miklus came in to pinch run. Fleener laid down a sacrifice bunt and Strid grounded out to the pitcher, moving Miklus up two bases. Madison Merrell got on base with another San Diego fielding error, allowing Miklus to score the final run.

The Cougars return to Provo to battle Loyola Marymount for the conference title next week with a doubleheader on Friday at 5 and 7 p.m. MDT, and then a game on Saturday at 1 p.m.