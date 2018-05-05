Those guys are great. Every time they get the ball, I can just make runs though while they spread out the defense.

The Judge Memorial soccer team earned its first shutout of the season Saturday, blanking a rising Maeser Prep team, 8-0. The quarterfinal win sends the Bulldogs to Friday’s 3A semis where they face the winner of the Delta and South Summit match.

Three times this season, sophomore Jack Terrill has earned hat tricks. Saturday, Terrill topped that with four goals. After the win, Terrill gave all the credit to his his team, including midfielders, Jaime Galindo and Camron Lundy.

“Those guys are great,” Terrill said. “Every time they get the ball, I can just make runs though while they spread out the defense.”

The Lions of Maser Prep opened with a nine-in-the-box defensive look,. and it took a few minutes for Judge to adjust. In the eighth minute, the Bulldogs earned a penalty kick following a foul on the Maeser Prep goalkeeper. Terrill banged it home, and from there the Bulldogs went to work.

In the 12th minute, Gedeon Baende found Terrill for his second score.

In the 18th minute Joe Paul banged home a header after Sam Schmiett assisted with a beautifully lofted ball. One minute later, Baende created his second assist, finding Terrill for his third goal as Judge Memorial raced to a 4-0 lead at the half.

For the past two days, Bulldogs coach Kelly Terrill reminded his team that they hadn’t had a shutout all season. At halftime, Terrill reminded his team to continue to play hard and keep effort and energy at full throttle.

“Sometimes we get up a few goals and we end up kind of relaxing,” Terrill said. “I told them to stay hungry for the shutout and to stay hungry for goals.

Message received as the Bulldogs used goals from Baende, Terrill’s fourth, and a game ending put-away from Dominic Aries.

Prior to the match, Maeser Prep coach Dustin Simmons talked about a leap of improvement from his squad and how his team galvanized to support senior Trevor Brown during an exceptionally challenging season.

In the first match of the year, Brown broke most of the bones in the right side of his face and was forced to miss the first half of the season. After Brown was able to play, he came home to find his father dead from a pulmonary embolism.

Despite the difficult year, Brown called the season and his teammates amazing.

“Through this all, my team was like my second family,” Brown said. “And then to make it state and get to the second round I couldn’t be happier how we played today.”

Brown finished the year with four goals and felt the early penalty kick turned the tide.

“I felt like we could have possessed the ball a lot better,” Brown said. “We came in thinking this was going to be a good hard game, but we let them get in our heads, and then they just overran us.”