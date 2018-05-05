For the third year in a row, the Weber State softball squad can claim the title of champions. With its 3-1 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon, Weber State claimed a part of the regular season Big Sky Conference championship title.

WSU and Sacramento State are co-champions for the 2018 season, with both finishing with a 14-7 record.

In Saturday’s game, both teams went scoreless in the first two innings. Northern Colorado was the first team to get on the board as it got one across in the top of the third.

To start off the bottom of the fifth inning, Courtney Pestka started things off with a double. Later, Takesha Saltern hit a sacrifice fly to left field and Pestka was able to cross home plate to tie everything up, 1-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wildcat bats were hot. Ashlyn Visser started things off with a home run over the right-field fence. This was Visser’s 12th homer of the season.

Later in that inning, Rae Gall stepped up to the plate and jacked one deep over center field to give Weber State a 3-1 lead going into the final inning of play.

In the top of the seventh, the Wildcat defense faced three batters and got three outs to claim the 3-1 victory over the Bears and become Big Sky Conference regular season co-champions.

Weber State finishes out the regular season with a 27-22 record and a 14-7 conference record. Weber State will host the Big Sky Conference Championships on May 10-12.