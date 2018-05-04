SALT LAKE CITY — Friday night did not go as planned for the Utah Jazz.
The Houston Rockets blasted off to a 30-12 lead in the first quarter and didn't look back on their way to a 113-92 victory.
Here's a quick look at what happened at the Vivint Arena:
Turning point: Houston Rockets center Clint Cappela threw down a dunk 3:10 into the first quarter to extend his team’s lead to 12-5. It was a signal that Game 3 wasn’t going to be a repeat of Game 2.
The hero: Royce O’Neale was the closest the Jazz had to a hero as he had a personal 7-0 run to help the Jazz cut the lead to 49-34.
3 keys:
• Houston backup guard Eric Gordon torched the Jazz for 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting in just 31 minutes.
• The Rockets scored 70 points in the first half — something they haven’t done in the playoffs since 1987.
• Donovan Mitchell struggled early on, going 1-for-10 with two turnovers in the first half with no free throws or rebounds.
Series schedule
Houston leads 2-1
Game 1: Houston 110, Utah 96
Game 2: Utah 116, Houston 108
Game 3: Houston 113, Utah 92
Game 4: Houston at Utah, Sunday, May 6, 6 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Utah at Houston, Tuesday, May 8, 6 p.m., TNT
Game 6: Houston at Utah, Thursday, May 10, TBD, ESPN*
Game 7: Utah at Houston, Monday, May 14, TBD, TNT*
* — if necessary