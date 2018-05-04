SALT LAKE CITY — Friday night did not go as planned for the Utah Jazz.

The Houston Rockets blasted off to a 30-12 lead in the first quarter and didn't look back on their way to a 113-92 victory.

Here's a quick look at what happened at the Vivint Arena:

Turning point: Houston Rockets center Clint Cappela threw down a dunk 3:10 into the first quarter to extend his team’s lead to 12-5. It was a signal that Game 3 wasn’t going to be a repeat of Game 2.

The hero: Royce O’Neale was the closest the Jazz had to a hero as he had a personal 7-0 run to help the Jazz cut the lead to 49-34.

.@BucketsONeale00's 17-point night is our @AFCU Instant Rewind ⏮



He added 5 rebounds and 3 three-pointers to his line.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/QYg3gGNL0u — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 5, 2018

3 keys:

• Houston backup guard Eric Gordon torched the Jazz for 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting in just 31 minutes.

• The Rockets scored 70 points in the first half — something they haven’t done in the playoffs since 1987.

• Donovan Mitchell struggled early on, going 1-for-10 with two turnovers in the first half with no free throws or rebounds.

Series schedule

Houston leads 2-1

Game 1: Houston 110, Utah 96

Game 2: Utah 116, Houston 108

Game 3: Houston 113, Utah 92

Game 4: Houston at Utah, Sunday, May 6, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Utah at Houston, Tuesday, May 8, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 6: Houston at Utah, Thursday, May 10, TBD, ESPN*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, Monday, May 14, TBD, TNT*

* — if necessary